It’s been more than six years since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, making marriage equality the law of the land (in other words, requiring legal recognition of same-sex marriage everywhere in the U.S.). So, that’s settled, right? We no longer have to fight that fight, right?
Wrong.
Texas state Rep. James White, the Republican representing District 19 which includes portions of Jasper, Newton Hardin, Polk and Tyler counties in southeast Texas, this week sent a letter asking indicted and under-federal-investigation Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton t o issue an opinion clarifying “whether Obergefell v. Hodges … requires private citizens to
recognize homosexual marriages when the law of Texas continues to define marriage
exclusively as the union of one man and one woman.”
White’s letter to Paxton points out that “The Constitution and laws of Texas continue to define marriage as the union of one man and one woman,” and “The State of Texas has not amended or repealed its marriage laws in response to Obergefell v. Hodges … . And the Supreme Court has no power to amend formally or revoke a state statute or constitutional provision — even after opining that the state law violates the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Constitution.”
And seriously people, do we really expect Paxton to issue an opinion in any way favorable to the LGBTQ community?
You also need to remember that the Texas Sodomy Law — Section 21.06 of the Texas Penal Code — remains on the books in Texas, despite the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court struck that law down as unconstitutional way back in 2004.
And you need to remember that the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court is considerably different than it was in 2015, much less 2004.
Don’t you think it is time that we get the homophobes out of Texas government — and the U.S. government — regardless of what party they claim allegiance to?
If you are not registered to vote, get registered. Now. And then get your ass out there and vote in EVERY ELECTION — no matter how difficult or inconvenient the right-wingers make it, and no matter how inconsequential you think that particular election is.
Our rights — our lives— ARE NOT SAFE. Take nothing for granted.
— Tammye Nash
Wrote this James White several times this evening. He is very dismissive. I certainly hope those in his East Texas district aren’t as bad as he is… And he’s trying to run for Agriculture commissioner too.. I really hope they don’t give him that either… any step closer to the governors mansion or any other higher powered position is bad news with James White. We are NOT safe.