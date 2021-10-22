Make Your Life Sweeter (MYLS) lived up to its moniker during this ghostly season at a preview for its Spooky Omakase dessert experience. The “sweet boutique” is offering a different sort of Halloween treat that’s sweet and ready for the ‘Gram and TikTok. Owner Yasmeen Tadia and her all-female team have created a 13-course menu that includes color-changing mocktails, eyeball macarons and even “blood” bags.

Guests partake in the sugary courses within the cozy boutique at the Galleria. They are welcomed with the Your Sweet Ending, a custom printed RIP cookie tombstone standing in cookie crumble dirt with a gummy worm surrounded by candy rocks. This course was more of a hello with familiar tasting ingredients.

This was followed by the delicious Bloody Popcorn which MYLS asked guests to guess its flavor that has some Texas origins.

The more IG/TikTok moments were in the menu’s drink options. The Zphere was a lychee passionfruit mocktail that was topped off by a large smoke bubble that offered some perfect dramatic effect. Later in the preview, the handcrafted and flamed S’mores Latte was a stunning presentation with espresso and Nutella with cotton candy to drop into the cup in a graham cracker rimmed mug. Marshmallows were then flamed over the drink to then dunk into the concoction.

The Blood Transfusion was perhaps the ickiest of presentations but undeniably clever. The cranberry, lychee and passionfruit red mocktails were served in blood bags on a rolling rack to great effect.

Known for its popcorn and cotton candy MYLS created a specific Halloween experience for this menu that stepped away from its signatures but still fit within its upscale approach. Plus, the desserts were well-crafted and flavorful. As intense as some of the desserts may have looked, they were never overpowering in its sweetness.

“We try really hard not to be too sweet in our items,” Tadia said. The latte was nutty and flavorful without the burden of a lot of sweetness and Monster Mash-caron was delicately rich in vanilla and raspberry rose flavors that were distinct but not distracting.

The fixed menu is available through Oct. 31 is $65 per person with reservations required.

– Rich Lopez