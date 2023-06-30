Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Opening this week:

Turtle Creek Chorale: What Happens in Vegas, today at Moody Performance Hall.

Curiosifi: Transcendence: A Queer + SciFi Storytelling Benefit Show, 8 p.m. today at Rainbow Vomit.

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater: OUTLOUD: Out, Loud, and Outlawed – A Queer Comedy Variety Show, today and Saturday.

North Texas Performing Arts Deaf Theatre: A Union of Hands and Voices, today-Sunday.

Allen Contemporary Theatre: A Flea in Her Ear, today-July 16.

Greater Lewisville Community Theatre: If/Then, today-July 23.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild: The Sound of Music, today-July 23.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre: Captain Blood, today-Aug. 12.

Dallas Winds: Star-Spangled Spectacular, 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Meyerson.

Plano Symphony Orchestra: Patriotic Pops, Wednesday at the Eisemann Center.

Onstage now:

Artisan Center Theatre: Little Women, through Saturday.

Lakeside Community Theatre, Detroit, through Saturday.

Pegasus Theatre: Fresh Reads Festival, through Saturday at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Second Thought Theatre: Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, through Saturday.

Art Centre Theatre: Cabaret, through Sunday.

Broadway at the Bass: Hadestown, through Sunday.

Rockwall Summer Musicals: Grease, through Sunday.

Theatre Arlington: Fly By Night, through Sunday.

Theatre Three: Next to Normal, through Sunday.

Stage West:I Wanna F*cking Tear You Apart, through July 9, pictured.

Shakespeare Dallas: Two Gentlemen of Verona (in repertory), through July 14.

The Core Theatre: City of Richardson History Play, through July 16.

Shakespeare Dallas: Much Ado About Nothing (in repertory), through July 16.

Hip Pocket Theatre:The Butterfly’s Evil Spell, through July 26.

Uptown Players unveils its new season of shows

Visitors to the Dallas Arts District Pride earlier this month are already in the know. Uptown Players revealed the shows for its upcoming season at the block party. In a press release on Thursday, the official word is now out on the new season. Five shows that include two regional premieres and one fabulous holiday revue hosted by a familiar face.

Here are the shows for Uptown’s 2023/24 season (from UP). All shows at the Kalita Humphreys Theater unless otherwise noted:

Dec. 1-10: Jada Bells- A Holiday Extravaganza. Dallas drag performer, Jada Pinkett Fox, AKA Lee Walter, will be joined by musical guests, each bringing their own flair and style to create an unforgettable evening. This holiday-themed extravaganza, written and directed by BJ Cleveland, will transport you into a world of glitz and glam from classic holiday favorites to contemporary hits.

March 7-17: Fire and Air. Set in 19th-century Russia, this regional premiere of Terrance McNally’s play delves into the relationship between two legendary figures in the world of ballet: impresario Sergei Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky. Diaghilev, the founder of the renowned Ballets Russes, and Nijinsky, a groundbreaking male dancer. The script captures the tension between the two and dives into their passionate connection, conflicts, and sacrifices. Venue: 6th Floor Studio Theater in the Wyly at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

May 2-5: Broadway Our Way. Uptown Players’ annual fundraiser showcases the versatility and artistry of Uptown Players’ talented ensemble. With a fresh and contemporary twist, the cast will breathe new life into show tunes, infusing them with their own unique interpretations, vocal styles, and personal flair. From solos to group performances, every moment on stage is a celebration of musical theater.

July 12-28: The Prom. Emma, a high school student, wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. However, when the school’s conservative PTA board cancels the prom to avoid controversy, a group of Broadway actors rallies behind Emma and travel to her small town to help her fight for inclusion in this regional premiere of the musical that is a celebration of individuality and the power of acceptance.

Aug. 16-25: The Boys in the Band. This iconic play, written by Mart Crowley, is a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of friendship, identity, and the struggles faced by gay men in the late 1960s. Set in New York City, a birthday party of diverse gay friends quickly becomes a rollercoaster of emotions, revealing hidden desires, unresolved conflicts, and the complexities of their individual journeys. Audience will be transported to a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history, where friendships are tested, truths are revealed, and the power of love and acceptance triumphs over adversity.

Four- and five-show season ticket flex packages are now available and include a 25-30 percent discount off single ticket prices for premium and regular seating. Single tickets for all productions will go on sale Sept. 12.

Queerness and sci-fi hook up at Rainbow Vomit

On Friday, the local collective Curiousifi will host Transcendence: A Queer + SciFi Storytelling Benefit inside the colorful walls of Rainbow Vomit. The night will feature a roster of spoken word artists at the immersive art venue. The event also serves as a fundraiser as well.

“We are excited to present Transcendence: A Queer + SciFi Storytelling Benefit in the magical exhibit of Rainbow Vomit. Join us on an interdimensional voyage for this Pride fundraiser at this beautiful venue. We’ll travel through space and time with our lineup of storytellers, poets, and other performance artists who will explore the intricacies of LGBTQ+ identity and the many ways in which it intersects with the fantastical worlds of science fiction,” Vanessa Kenney, founder of Curiousifi, said in a press release.

All proceeds from the event will go toward House of Rebirth, a nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Black transgender women. The organization helps with community, housing, case management, HIV prevention and life saving resources.

Reserve your ticket here.

Rainbow Vomit is also offering a PRIDE discount code for all of summer with the code PRIDE for 10 percent off individual tickets or private bookings at the venue. Guests are also encouraged to dress in rainbow colors to receive a specialty gift item during their visit.

“Rainbow Vomit stands for acceptance and love of all walks of life, so naturally, we are supporters of Pride Month and everything rainbow related. Come visit us this month dressed in rainbow and receive a special commemorative pin. We are also excited to partner with Curiuosifi on a special benefit event supporting the House of Rebirth nonprofit,” Deanna Theis, Lead Artist and Curator of Rainbow Vomit said in a press release.

–Rich Lopez