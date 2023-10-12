Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Opening this week:

Cara Mia Theatre: Latinidades: A Festival of LatinX Theatre – Barrio Daze, today-Sunday at the Latino Cultural Center, pictured.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2, today-Sunday.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild: Antigone, today-Oct. 22.

Soul Rep Theatre: What Fits Inside a Human Heart, today-Oct. 22.

Rover Dramawerks: Bernhardt/Hamlet, today-Oct. 28.

Second Thought Theatre: Anne-Tig-Uh-Knee, today-Oct. 28.

Art Centre Theatre: Villains Burlesque, Friday and Saturday.

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND: Sankai Juku, Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

The Dallas Opera: Tosca, Friday-Oct. 21.

Mesquite Arts Center: The Play that Goes Wrong, Friday-Oct. 29.

Lakeside Community Theatre: Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Friday-Nov. 3.

The Dallas Opera: The Billy Goats Gruff, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Alegre Ballet Folklórico: Evolución, 7 p.m. Sunday at the Eisemann Center.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: The Mind and Music of George Gershwin — An Evening with Richard Kogan, 7 p.m. Sunday.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: The Power and Passion of Beethoven, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Eisemann Center.

Onstage now:

McKinney Repertory Theatre: Clue, through Saturday.

North Texas Performing Arts: Young Frankenstein, through Sunday at Willow Bend Center for the Arts.

Shakespeare Dallas: King Lear, through Sunday at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre.

Theatre Arlington: American Son, through Sunday.

Theatre Coppell: The Mousetrap, through Sunday.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild: The Miser, through Oct. 21.

Theatre Three: Lizzie the Rock Musical, through Oct. 29, pictured.

Dallas Theater Center: The Rocky Horror Show, through Oct. 29 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Hip Pocket Theatre: The Fly, through Oct. 29.

Upright Theatre: Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, through Oct. 29.

The Golden Girls will bring the silver laughs to Dallas

ATTPAC announced this week that Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will come to the Wyly Theatre in January. The play is written by Robert Leleux (The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy, The Living End) and led by director Eric Swanson, co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company. The show will run for eight performances Jan. 30-Feb. 4.

From publicity:

Picture it. United States, 2024. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings Miami’s sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Burt. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.

Tickets go on sale Friday with VIP options available. Click here for more information about the show.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra has a big fall planned throughout Dallas

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) announced a series of free classical music performances in Dallas and the surrounding area.

DSO and the Concert Truck will visit NorthPark Center, the Sixth Floor Museum, One Arts Plaza, and Ash Studios with the first performance held on Oct. 18 at noon at Clement’s Hospital UTSW. See the full truck schedule here.

The DSO will also collaborate with Klyde Warren Park for Symphony Sundays, a series of three chamber concerts through December. The first will be held Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Additionally, McIntyre Park, located on the west side of the Meyerson, will host DSO and educational experiences throughout the fall on the third Thursday and Saturday beginning Oct. 17.

Click here for more information.

Theatre Arlington offers BOGO tix

Currently showing at TA is the drama American Son. The show will conclude its run this weekend. For remaining performances, TA announced it will offer Buy One Get One free tickets. Talkbacks will be held after tonight’s and Sunday performances.

“We are so proud of this show and want to make sure that more people experience it,” the theater stated in its announcement.

Directed by Ken’ja Brown, Christopher Demos-Brown’s play centers on an estranged bi-racial couple whose son is detained by police. With different perspectives, both confront their feelings about race, authority and personal prejudices.

The offer is valid on new ticket purchases and unavailable on single tickets. To BOGO for American Son, visit the site and use the discount code SON.

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet will host a season three launch party and fundraiser

PCB announced its third season dates but will also kick off the new performances with its annual Take Flight cocktail party and fundraiser. The event will feature previews of upcoming works and meet PCB artists and dancers. The event will be held Oct. 21.

The event will be held at a private residence so only a ticket purchase will reveal the address for guests. Tickets can be purchased here.

PCB’s new season will feature three performances beginning in November and running through April. The company will perform in three different venues for each show. PCB’s new season includes:

Nov. 12: The Perspective Project at Arts Mission Oak Cliff puts the audience in an immersive experience to view dance from all angles.

April 12-13: A new show of narrative works at Kalita Humphreys Theater.

June 21-22: An evening of dance at Moody Performance Hall.

For more information, click here.

New-to-Dallas Tosca production launches new season for The Dallas Opera

TDO kicks off the 23/24 season with its first mainstage production of Puccini’s Tosca. The show opens Friday with performances through Oct. 21 at the Winspear.

The new-to-Dallas production features Joseph Calleja as Cavaradossi and Gihoon Kim as Scarpia in their TDO debuts with Ewa Płonka in the title role. Director Andrew Nienaber also makes his company debut. Emmanuel Villaume will conduct the TDO orchestra and chorus.

From TDO:

Set in Rome in 1800 and taking place within 24 hours, Tosca is a thriller following Italy’s famous diva Floria Tosca, her lover Mario Cavaradossi (a painter), and the corrupt Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia. Scarpia has wanted Tosca for himself, and when he has Cavaradossi arrested for assisting an escaped prisoner, Scarpia tries to manipulate Tosca into revealing both the prisoner’s hiding place and Cavaradossi’s involvement by seducing her. But Tosca is stronger than Scarpia thinks.

See the full TDO 2023/24 season here. For Tosca tickets, click here.

TITAS brings Japanese company Sankai Juku to Moody

After an exciting start to the season with September’s Alice by MOMIX, TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND will continue its season with two performances of KŌSA by Sankai Juku. The company will perform Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

From T/DU:

Tokyo’s Sankai Juku is known worldwide for its elegance, precision, and emotional depth. Founder Ushio Amagatsu is one of the premiere choreographers in the world today. These rare works are to be experienced more than watched.

With KŌSA, Amagatsu has built this new evening-length work in an effort to present the most essential elements of his vision. Sankai Juku is simply very special. It is a stunning immersive experience, rich with Japanese culture, artistic excellence and the power of creativity.

The company last performed more than 20 years ago for TITAS. For tickets, click here.

–Rich Lopez