Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Kitchen Dog Theater: Love and Vinyl, today-June 23 at Good Records.

Theatre Arlington: Chicken and Biscuits, today-June 23.

Stage West: Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear, regional premiere, today-June 23.

Artisan Center Theater: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, today- June 29.

Circle Theatre: Hundred Days, today-July 6, pictured.

American Baroque Opera: Ormindo, Friday.

Bruce Wood Dance: Radiance, Friday-Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.

Onstage in Bedford: Bright Ideas, Friday-June 16.

Theatre Denton: Crimes of the Heart, Friday-June 16.

Lakeside Community Theatre: Lieutenant of Inishmore, Friday-June 22.

Pegasus Theatre: Big Mouth Thunder Thighs: A Solo Vaudeville, Friday-June 22 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Runway Theatre: 4 Old Broads, Friday-June 23.

Theatre Coppell: Big Fish Friday-June 23.

Plano Symphony Orchestra: Women Composer Series, 7 p.m. Saturday at Addison Conference Center.

Broadway at the Bass: Hamilton, Tuesday-June 23.

Shakespeare Dallas: The Odyssey by Mary Zimmerman, Wednesday-July 19 at Samuel-Grand Amphitheater.

Onstage now:

Broadway Dallas: Hamilton, through Sunday at the Winspear.

Casa Manana: Grease, through June 9.

Rover Dramawerks: Tons of Money, through June 15 at the Cox Playhouse., pictured.

Upright Theatre: Bonnie and Clyde, through June 15.

Art Centre Theatre: Escape to Margaritaville, through June 16.

The Classics Theatre Project: Oleanna, through June 16 at the Stone Cottage.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre: Four Weddings and an Elvis, through June 22.

Jubilee Theater: Thoughts of a Colored Man, through June 30.

TACA announces Catalyst Grants, bringing total 2023-2024 arts investment to more than $1 mil

The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) announced Thursday that 50 Dallas County grantees will share $670,000 in 2024 Catalyst Grant funding. Catalyst grants are distributed without restrictions and designed to support high-performing arts organizations identified as strengthening Dallas’ arts identity. In its 2023-24 fiscal year, TACA also provided financial support for the arts community through its New Works Fund, Pop-Up Grant program, Arts Accelerator Program, and other arts partner investments for its other events and programs.

“Since the reopening of many arts organizations following the pandemic, we’ve seen an upsurge in the need for unrestricted funding for the arts in our community,” Maura Sheffler, Donna Wilhelm Family President & Executive Director said in a press release. “This year, we’re thrilled to announce 2024 Catalyst Grant support for 50 organizations representing music, theater, dance, visual arts, and literature, each contributing to our city’s vibrancy as an important center for arts and culture.”

Among the 2024 grantees are Arts Mission Oak Cliff, Avant Chamber ballet, Bombshell Dance Project, Bruce Wood Dance, Cara Mia Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Theater Center, Echo Theatre, Kitchen Dog Theater, kNOwBOX Dance, OutLoud Dallas, Second Thought Theatre, Texas Ballet Theater, Turtle Creek Chorale and Uptown Players.

Emily Bernet, Executive Director of first-time Catalyst Grant recipient Bombshell Dance Project stated, “We are excited and honored to be a recipient of TACA’s Catalyst Grant. The magic of the Catalyst Grant is that it will allow us to use funds however they are needed as we bring new projects to life this year. ”

Since the Catalyst Grants were rebranded in 2021, TACA has awarded a total of $1,994,500 in funding as a complement to its ongoing Pop-Up Grant program and the TACA New Works Fund focusing on new artistic works by BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and/or female artists.

See the list of all recipients here.

Michael Feinstein to appear at the Winspear next spring

Michael Feinstein returns to North Texas and will celebrate the Tony Bennett legacy. Supported by the Carnegie Hall Big Band, Feinstein pays tribute to the legendary singer, bringing his signature songs to life with his own touch.

The performance will feature recognizable songs such as “Because of You”, “Rags to Riches”, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”, “The Best is Yet To Come”, “I Get a Kick Out of You”, “Stranger in Paradise” and more through Feinstein’s interpretations, coupled with the grandeur of the big band.

Feinstein’s close friendship with Bennett will likely add a profound touch to the show. All that’s missing is Lady Gaga!

The performer was recently in North Texas with his Liza-approved tribute to Judy Garland held at the Eisemann Center in November.

He returns with Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Big Band in 2025 on April 29 at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets are now available here.

ICYMI

–Rich Lopez