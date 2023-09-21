Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Opening this week:

Sammons Cabaret: Peggy Lauren Lohr, today at the Sammons Center.

Uptown Revue: Sinematic September, Friday at The Nines.

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND: MOMIX’s Alice, Sept. 22-23 at Moody Performance Hall.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Great American Songbook Selections, Sept. 22-24.

Runway Theatre: Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor, Sept. 22-Oct. 8.

The Core Theatre: Last of the Boys, Sept. 22-Oct. 15.

Ballet Papillon: Revival, Sept. 23 at the Addison Theater Center.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Breakin’ Classical with FLY Dance Co., Sept. 23 at Will Rogers Auditorium.

The Dallas Opera: TDO Connections: The Brain and the Heart, 2 p.m. at the Winspear.

Broadway at the Bass: To Kill a Mockingbird, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Second Thought Theatre: Anne-Tig-Uh-Knee, Sept. 27-Oct. 14.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Copland and Liszt, Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

Onstage now:

Pocket Sandwich Theatre: Death the Musical III: Escape Room, through Saturday.

Art Centre Theatre: Beyond the Surface, through Sunday.

The Classics Theatre Project: The Seagull, through Sunday at the Stone Cottage.

Garland Civic Theatre: Crimes of the Heart, through Sunday.

Lewisville Playhouse: Moon Over Buffalo, through Sunday.

Repertory Company Theatre: And Then There Were None, through Sunday.

Artisan Center Theatre: Some Enchanted Evening, through Sept. 30.

Echo Theatre: Cadillac Crew, through Sept. 30 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Firehouse Theatre: The Addams Family, through Oct. 1.

Stage West: Grand Horizons, through Oct. 1.

Theatre Denton: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, through Oct. 1.

Artisan Center Theatre: Oliver!, through Oct. 7.

Lyric Stage: The Great American Trailer Park Musical, through Oct. 8 at the Lyric Studio Space.

Shakespeare Dallas: King Lear, through Oct. 15 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater.

AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Burlesque Show, through Oct. 28 at Viva’s Lounge.

Theatre Arlington to host reading of its Playwriting Competition winner

This Friday and Saturday, Theatre Arlington hosts playwright James Anthony Tyler for a staged reading of Artney Jackson. Tyler’s play won the TA Playwriting Competition earlier this year. The reading will be directed by TA Executive Producer Steven D. Morris.

Tyler is no stranger to accolades. The NYU and Dramatists Guild Institute instructor recieved the 3rd Annual Horton Foote Playwriting Award and received a commision by Audible’s Emerging Playwright’s Fund. Plus, Artney Jackson won the 2018 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and originally premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

“Artney Jackson explores familial bonds, the nature of fears and how we face them, and layers of trust–all in the breakroom around the water cooler. Artney Jackson is a profound, laugh-out-loud, startling new play centered around blue-collar workers of America,” TA stated in the event notice.

The cast includes Deon Q, Ron Johnson, Andre’ Williams, May Allen, Michael Guinn and Reginald Keith Dunlap II.

There will be a talkback following the reading. Tickets are available here.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild announces its third festival of theater classics

Last week, SSG announced its Classics FestivalmVolume 3 which will feature two theatrical masterpieces: The Miser by Molière and Antigone by Sophocles, translated by Bob Woodruff. The festival will open Oct. 6 with performances through Oct. 22 at Arts Fort Worth. The shows will be presented together in repertory.

“Join us as we celebrate the richness of the theatrical heritage with these remarkable plays,” the company stated in the announcement.

Ticket options include matinees, senior and student rates and festival passes. Season tickets will also be available for purchase.

For more information, click here.

Bruce Wood Dance to present SOAR

Choreographer Norbert De La Cruz III will return to Dallas to team up with Bruce Wood Dance for the world premiere of his piece “SOAR” which is also the title of the company’s program. The piece will debut alongside Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Joy Bollinger’s “In My Your Head” and founder Bruce Wood’s “Home.”

“Join us for an exhilarating program that promises to take you on an unforgettable journey through realms of breathless physicality, emotion, compassion, and boundless artistry. SOAR offers a tantalizing palette of dances to satisfy every artistic appetite,” Bollinger said in the press release.

De La Cruz was last here in April 2022 when he choreographed a commisioned piece for TITAS’ Command Performance. In “SOAR,” De La Cruz’s piece offers his reflections on his post-migratory experiences.

“I am interested in discovering a dance that offers a visceral and universal story about the challenges and triumphs of belonging. Creating this piece with Bruce Wood Dance is a meditation on change, the real and imagined, and the power of love and community,” the queer New York-based choreographer mentioned.

From BWD:

In “Home,” created by nationally acclaimed Texas Choreographer Bruce Wood, dancers share a story of healing and compassion while floating through a dreamlike landscape, bestowing genuine care and tenderness along the way. Set to the ethereal music of Gabriel Fauré and Patrick Doyle, Home is a heart–rending story of love, loss, empathy, and acceptance.

“In My Your Head” by Joy Bollinger delivers a kinetic work set to the music of British pop band Radiohead. In the midst of a divisive political landscape, In My Your Head explores the effects of propaganda, government distrust, and uncertainty for the future. Bollinger’s work moves from the mundane, to the mad, to the mournful at a riveting pace. In My Your Head was recently featured in the 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival in New York City and will be presented at the Palm Desert Choreography Festival in California on November 11, 2023.

Three performances will be held at Moody Performance Hall. Curtain Chats with the creators follow each performance. For tickets, click here.

–Rich Lopez