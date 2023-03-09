Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Shakespeare Dallas to host pub crawl this Saturday

Shakespeare Dallas heads to Deep Ellum this weekend for its annual pub crawl. The crawl will take participants to four bars this Saturday from 2-6 p.m. Tickets include discounts at participating bars, a Shakespeare Dallas souvenir cup, participation in the trivia contest and live entertainment. Drink specials will be offered throughout the event.

The event kicks off at Twilite Lounge on Elm St. and then moves on to 3 Links down the road. After that, participants will mosey to Trinity Cider on Main St. and then hit the final destination at Ruins on Commerce St.

So where does Shakespeare exactly fit in all this? Actors will perform scenes from beloved Shakespeare plays at each location.

Guests will receive wristbands at check-in and then travel as a group to each location. The event then concludes with Shakespeare trivia which is perfect after all that imbibing. A costume contest will also be held so break out that Bard apparel and win prizes.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for Shakes subscribers and still available here. Also, why isn’t this called the ShakesBeer Pub Crawl?

The Dallas Opera caps off its season with Mozart and announces vocal competition semi-finalists

TDO will close its 65th Anniversary Season with the new-to-Dallas production of Mozart’s Così fan tutte. The production from the San Francisco Opera opens March 24-April 1 at the Winspear. The final show will be livestreamed here at 7:30 p.m.

The comedic story centers on two sisters bidding farewell to their fiances heading to war but then test their faithfulness through mischief and disguise. This new production is set in the 1930s amid an opulent country club. This opera rom-com will come to life with strong leads and several TDO debuts.

The cast features Lucas Meachem, David Portillo, Rod Gilfry and Diana Newman with Caitlin Gotimer and Kayleigh Decker making their debuts with the company. The creative team includes Erhard Rom as set and projection designer, costume designer Constance Hoffmann, original lighting by Jane Cox and revival lighting by Justin Partier and David Zimmerman as wig and make-up designer.

Elizabeth Askren of TDO’s Hart Institute for Women Conductors, will lead The Dallas Opera Orchestra in her Dallas Opera debut and Chorus Master Alexander Rom preps The Dallas Opera Chorus.

As per usual, the show includes free pre- and post-show discussions. The Mankoff Pre-opera Talk hosted by Askren is a 30-minute lecture that starts an hour before the show; the Sunday Post-opera Talkback is a Q&A with the cast and is hosted by TDO Director of Education Kristian Roberts

Tickets can be purchased here.

On Thursday, TDO named the 18 semi-finalists for its second annual Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition. The semi-finalists include sopranos Adia Evans, Sophia Formella, Rebecca Germany, Kristen Marie Gillis, Mariah Graves, Bethany Jelinek, Celeste Morales, Janell Cherie, and Lisl Wangermann; mezzo-sopranos Caroline Lee, Talin Nalbandian, Sarah Neal, Carlyle Quinn, and Riley Vagis; tenors Chance Jonas-O’Toole and Eric Laine; and bass-baritones Jacob Hanes and Jose Olivares. The finalists will be chosen March 31 at the Winspear with the event emceed by Portillo from Cosi. Tickets are available here.

Evita director talks representation before opening night

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) Repertory Theatre opens the weekend with the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Evita this week at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts. The show runs from Friday-March 19.

The show is directed by Pamela Anglero’ who mentioned the special reason for helming this production.

“I am honored to bring the story of Eva Perón to the DFW area. As a Hispanic female this story is empowering,” she said in the show announcement. “Eva truly shows us what it means to be a strong female presence with the knowledge and confidence to stand her ground and protect her people.”

The creative team includes Assistant Director MD Christian, Music Director Billy Veer and Choreographer Leah Flores.

The musical follows the ambitious Eva Peron from poor beginnings to the wife of Argentinian president Juan Peron making her the most powerful woman in the country.

“We hope to tell the story in a very cinematic and ‘Hamilton-esque’ way,” Anglero’ explained. “This show is important for us to tell as it is a show representing Latinos, minority power, independence, humility, and success.”

Ash Christine plays the title role.

“I’m so excited to portray Eva Perón in NTPA Repertory’s Evita” says Ash Christine who is taking on this legendary role. “To take on a role of this magnitude is simultaneously humbling and thrilling. My DFW debut was in the Rodenbaugh Theater in 2021, so it feels serendipitous to take on a role like Eva Perón in the same space that welcomed me my first time on stage in Dallas. I know I’m in great hands.”

For tickets, click here. The run will include an ASL performance at its March 11 matinee.

ICYMI

Uptown Players has sold out its entire run of the world premiere of Silver Foxes.

We also spoke with Silver Foxes director Michael Urie — yes, that Michael Urie.

Opening this week:

Pegasus Theatre: Mind Over Murder!, today-March 25 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Menopause the Musical, Friday and Saturday at the Wyly Theatre.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Kings of Soul, Friday-Sunday at the Meyerson.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Gil Shaham Plays Tchaikovsky: Mahler and Tchaikovsky, Friday-Sunday at Bass Hall.

North Texas Performing Arts: Evita, Friday-March 19.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas: Intimate Apparel, Friday-March 25 in the Dupree Theater at Irving Arts Center.

Arts Fort Worth: The Texas Book of Beasts, Friday-March 26.

Garland Civic Theatre: Meteor Shower, Friday-March 26 at the Granville Arts Center.

Broadway Dallas: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Wednesday-April 2 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, pictured.

Sammons Cabaret: Blake Davidson, 8 p.m. March 16 at the Sammons Center.

Rover Dramawerks: Spirit Level, March 16-April 1.

Onstage now:

Lakeside Community Theatre: Misery, through Saturday.

Cara Mia Theatre: To DIE:GO, through Sunday at the Latino Cultural Center.

Casa Manana: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, through Sunday.

Stage West: The Play that Goes Wrong, through Sunday.

Uptown Players: Silver Foxes, through Sunday at Theatre Three.

Art Centre Theatre: Steel Magnolias, through March 19.

Upright Theatre: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, through March 19.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre: Murder at the Howard Johnson’s, through March 25.