Last week’s storms took a toll throughout the area with heavy winds, thunderstorms and tornado warnings rampant. That weather was bad news for local restaurant Salum. The restaurant, located on Cole Ave. at Fitzhugh Ave., offically announced this past Tuesday that it will be temporarily closed.

From Salum’s notice:

Dear Friends

During the storms last Thursday, our restaurant suffered major water damage and we will be forced to be closed for a few weeks while we fix up our dining room. While we are sad and a little heartbroken, we will work as fast as we can so we can welcome everyone back as soon as possible.

We thank you all for your friendship these past 18 years and we look forward to seeing you again very soon.

– Rich Lopez