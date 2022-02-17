Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Review: DTC’s Our Town | Nuestro Pueblo simply delights

Not gonna lie — when I first saw Our Town on the season for the Dallas Theater Center, I kind of snored a little bit. This one of those plays from high school years that you feel should just stay there. Our Town? Really?

Well shut my mouth. DTC’s production made a deep impression even before the show opened with its marketing featuring a diverse cast and promises of Spanish-language passages. This clearly wasn’t the all-white high school version that fostered my first reaction, especially when it was reimagined as Our Town | Nuestro Pueblo.

Craftily directed by Tatiana Pandiani, the patchwork of peoples in Grover’s Corners felt more real than what the classic play evokes. It felt more real than perhaps even what Thornton Wilder envisioned. A Black family, a Spanish-speaking family, a variety of skins on stage gave the play a familiarity and charm feel even if it’s taking place in a different time.

Sure, representation matters and I loved that direction taken here, but it also felt like something we see everyday and maybe take for granted. That mix of people looks just like Dallas when we go to the market or go to school or talk with our neighbors (well, in some neighborhoods). That’s where the magic happened in OT|NP.

Anchoring the show was Liz Mikel as the Stage Manager. Her voice alone commands attention and she delivered with maternal resonance. She was not only our guide in the show, she was teacher and mother leading the characters down their paths. Her performance was a lovely send-off before her Broadway appearance in 1776.

OT|NP closes Sunday. Don’t be put off like I was by the title because Our Town really was our town which was a true delight.

Bruce Wood Dance announces key dates for spring/summer

BWD will offer in–person and virtual dance events for the second half of its season. Artistic director Joy Bollinger said in a press release, “We have a must–see season ahead with opportunities to experience performances both virtually and in person, including brave new WOOD/SHOP creations and a compelling collaboration with the Dallas Museum of Art. Our mainstage production, SPRING, features a passionate world premiere by Chicago-based Latina choreographer Stephanie Martinez, a multimedia production of Slip Zone Suite, and the Dallas premiere of Bruce Wood’s simmering Rite of Spring.” On Wednesday, the company announced the following performances for its season. For more information, visit brucewooddance.org.

March 24–27: SMU Spring Dance Concert featuring a world premiere by Joy Bollinger

Set to songs from the Vietnam war era, Bollinger’s work will explore the parallel between the youth of the 60s and 70s and the youth of today—both engaged in a culture shift, both looking for change.

March 27, April 24 and May 29 WOOD/SHOP | New Works by company dancers

The WOOD/SHOP virtual series returns for its second year, featuring world premieres by company dancers Cole Vernon, Jillyn Bryant, Weaver Rhodes, Sofia Downing, Matthew Roberts, Elliott Trahan, Seth York, Jaime Borkan, Alex Brown, and Megan Storey.

March 31–April 2: TCU School for Classical & Contemporary Dance Spring Concert, with a world premiere by Joy Bollinger

This classical ballet flows through selections from J.S. Bach’s Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor to be played live onstage by TCU cellists. The work is a simple statement on the elegance of sound and the intrinsic expression of movement.

April 13: Bruce Wood Dance and Dallas Museum of Art present Slip Zone Suite

Slip Zone Suite explores the journey of the Abstract Expressionists in a series of solos, duets, and ensembles. The dances capture the swirls of color, the bursts of shapes and the serenity of monochrome. In the Dallas Museum of Art Horchow Auditorium. In–person and virtual tickets available.

June 10 and 11: SPRING at Moody Performance Hall:

Bruce Wood Dance presents SPRING, featuring a world premiere from guest choreographer Stephanie Martinez; the mainstage production of Joy Bollinger’s Slip Zone Suite and the Dallas premiere of Bruce Wood’s interpretation of Rite of Spring by Igor Stravinsky.

Rover Dramawerks announces Sweet Revenge

The theater company continues its 22nd season with the comedy Sweet Revenge by Julie Zaffarano. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse in Plano, with a limited run of two weekends: March 17-26 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m.

From Rover:

Sunny, a perpetual hippie (played by Suzy Dotson), and her sister Joni (Janie Breor) own a charming bakery in Spring Lake, NJ. Joni’s boyfriend Brian (David Colville) convinces them to take an extensive loan using the family home as collateral to renovate the bakery and enter a contest with the Treats and Tweets online reality show in order to increase sales. The host of the show, Maurice Bailee, and his assistant Charlie (played by Scott Hickman and Karina Barrett respectively), show up for live streaming a week early in the midst of the renovations, and expected (and unexpected) chaos ensues, including the local policeman (Russell Sims) showing up at the most inopportune times.

March 17 is the show’s Preview Night, with all seats $10 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices are $24 Friday and Saturday nights and $18 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets are available here.