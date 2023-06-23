Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Opening this week:

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Nothin’ but the Blues with Shayna Steele, today-Sunday at the Meyerson.

Rockwall Summer Musicals: Grease, today-July 2.

Hip Pocket Theatre: The Butterfly’s Evil Spell, today-July 26, pictured.

Artisan Center Theatre: West Side Story, Saturday-July 30.

Broadway at the Bass: Hadestown, Tuesday-July 2.

Kevin James Thornton, June 28 at the Addison Improv.

Onstage now:

Artisan Center Theatre: Brigadoon, through Saturday.

Rover Dramawerks: Lobby Hero, through Saturday, pictured.

Grand Prairie Arts Council: School of Rock, through Sunday.

Garland Summer Musicals: The Music Man, through Sunday.

Kitchen Dog Theatre: The 25th annual New Works Festival: The Last Truck Stop, through Sunday at Trinity River Arts Center.

Mesquite Arts Center: Four Old Broads, through Sunday.

North Texas Performing Arts: Grease, through Sunday.

Onstage in Bedford: Catfish Moon, through Sunday.

Repertory Company Theatre: Footloose the Musical, through Sunday.

Artisan Center Theatre: Little Women, through July 1.

Lakeside Community Theatre, Detroit, through July 1.

Pegasus Theatre: Fresh Reads Festival, through July 1 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Second Thought Theatre: Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, through July 1.

Art Centre Theatre: Cabaret, through July 2.

Theatre Arlington: Fly By Night, through July 2.

Theatre Three: Next to Normal, through July 2.

Stage West:I Wanna F*cking Tear You Apart, through July 9.

Shakespeare Dallas:Two Gentlemen of Verona (in repertory), through July 14.

Shakespeare Dallas:Much Ado About Nothing (in repertory), through July 16.

The Core Theatre: City of Richardson History Play, through July 16.

Circle Theatre announces new AD and new vision

On Wednesday, Fort Worth’s Circle Theatre announced the appointment of Ashley H. White as its new Artistic Director. According to the press release, White’s focus during her first year will focus on the company’s pillars of “curiosity, collaboration, and community.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be taking on this new role with Circle Theatre, a company I so love working with and have long admired. The Circle mission of captivating and engaging community through the art of live theater is one I hold very dear to my heart and aim to embrace and embolden through my work as the new Artistic Director.” White said in the press release.

Previously the Artistic Director of Imprint TheatreWorks, throughout her five-year tenure, White brought unique and thought-provoking theatrical experiences to “Dallas’ hottest new theatre company” (Broadway World, 2018). She has received five DFW Critics Forum Awards, nominated for Innovation in Directing awards through SDC, The National Union for Directors and Choreographers.

She is also a certified intimacy director with IDC Professionals and a certified teacher with the Society of American Fight Directors. Notably, she is the only person to hold both certifications in North Texas and one of two in the state of Texas.

White’s first show will be the upcoming musical The Other Josh Cohen in which she will direct this August.

From Circle:

Her progression to artistic director comes after a multi-year relationship with Circle Theatre, having previously served as the resident Fight & Intimacy Director for two years, and then acting as Circle’s interim associate producer for its current season. In her time as Interim Associate Producer, White launched initiatives for increasing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, complete with a 12-month plan for training and expansion, as well as a plan for building community beyond the traditional show-going experiences through plus-up experiences and community partnerships. White plans to build upon both of these initiatives in her new role.

The upcoming season, White’s first to choose for Circle Theatre, will feature a wide selection of shows, ranging from reimagined classics to lesser-known, yet inventive performances. The Theatre plans to announce its 2024 programming in the early Fall.

With her announcement comes Circle’s initiatives to expand and continue its programming outside of productions. The company will organize post-show talkbacks that will connect audiences with local leaders. Circle will feature supplemental events like wine tastings, live music, gallery partnerships and more to showcase local talents and grow its outreach.

Circle Theatre will continue its new professional training programs for artists and initiatives are in the works to work and support local playwrights. Circle will continue professional development training for its artists and actors.

“Circle Theatre is ecstatic about adding the talented Ashley H. White to our staff full time as the new Artistic Director. She’s a wonderful collaborator and her experience, expertise, and inventive insight truly make those who work around her better. I have seen her insatiable drive and curiosity firsthand and know she is eager in continuing and advancing the goal of making Circle an artistic hub for artists and audiences members alike.” Executive Director Tim Long said in the release.

DTC’s new season includes a world premiere exploring the Black queer experience

On Tuesday, the Dallas Theater Center announced its 2023 – 2024 season that includes a cult classic, a princess story and a world premiere centered on an LGBTQ storyline. The new season will launch in September. DTC executive director Kevin Moriarty predicts 2023/24 is gonna be huge.

“Our 2023-24 season is the biggest, most exciting season we’ve produced since 2019,” Moriarty said in Tuesday’s press release. “It’s a season filled with music, laughter, and great performances from DTC’s Diane & Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, who will be joined by outstanding artists from Dallas and across the country.”

The season will include six productions held at the Wyly Theatre and the Kalita Humphreys Theater. DTC will also produce a show in collaboration with Bishop Arts Theatre Center.

Among this season’s shows is the world premiere of I Am Delivered’t by resident playwright Jonathon Norton. This original show will take a dive into the Black queer experience.

“I Am Delivered’t is especially close to my heart,” Norton mentioned. “I’ve always wanted to write a play that explores the experiences of the Black LGBTQ+ community, but centers joy, and one that celebrates the Black church experience in all of its richness and complexity. I Am Delivered’t is that play.”

The show is produced in association with the Actors Theatre of Louisville and will introduce audience to the “world of Church Usher Board culture and celebrates same gender-loving church folks, and the power and joy of being your authentic self.” Moriarty stated that he is “eagerly anticipating the open-hearted comedy of Jonathan Norton’s world premiere play exploring faith and sexuality.”

The season’s shows include (from DTC):

Sept. 23-Oct. 29: The Rocky Horror Show. “I can’t wait to kick off our season with the perfect musical for Halloween,” Moriarty said. “At The Rocky Horror Show, audience members will be welcome to attend in drag, interact with the show, and dance the Time Warp in the aisles of the Kalita Humphreys Theater. There will even be late night performances for those of us who remember sneaking out of the house to watch midnight showings of the movie when we were young.” Directed and choreographed by Joel Ferrell. Musical direction by Kwinton Gray. At the Kalita.

Nov. 30-Dec. 30: A Christmas Carol. Three spirits have come to visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, and to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present, and future. Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits, and holiday cheer, this holiday classic embodies a story of joy, redemption, and the spirit of Christmas in this adaptation by Moriarty. Directed by Alex Organ, choreographed by Ferrell with music direction by Cody Dry. At the Wyly.

Feb. 2-18. I Am Deliverd’t by Jonathan Norton. Good Friday. The New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church’s Seven Last Words service is in full swing. But outside – in the church parking lot – another resurrection story is taking shape. Sis, the Vice President of Usher Board Number One and her protégé Pickles, find themselves in a battle royale of romantic quagmires. This joyful new comedy introduces theater audiences to the world of Church Usher Board culture and celebrates same gender loving church folks, and the power and joy of being your authentic self. These are the announcements. Let us govern ourselves accordingly. Directed by Robert Barry Fleming. At the Kalita.

March 12-24: Every Brilliant Thing. You’re six years old. Mom’s in the hospital. So you start to make a list of everything that’s worth living for. #1) Ice cream. #2) Kung Fu movies. #3) Burning things. #4) Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. #5) Construction cranes. #6) Me. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. This theatrical experience speaks openly about depression, mental illness and suicide and takes us on a journey through grief, healing, falling in love, and rediscovering all that life has to give. Directed by Sally Nystuen Vahle. At the Wyly.

April 5-28: Dial M for Murder. A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder. Will the killer get away, or will justice be served? You’ll be kept guessing until the end and gripping the edge of your seat through the twists and turns of this stylish thriller of blackmail and revenge. Rachel Alderman directs this regional premiere at the Wyly.

May 2-19: Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer. Brierley Resident Acting Company member, Liz Mikel, returns to Dallas, after a year on Broadway, to play the legendary civil rights activist, Fannie Lou Hamer. In a notable collaboration, the show will be produced at Bishop Arts Theatre Center. “I have long admired the work of Bishop Arts Theatre Center and their visionary leader, Teresa Coleman Wash,” said Moriarty. “I’m excited to introduce DTC’s subscribers to their wonderful theater in Oak Cliff.”

Wash expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration among theaters.

“For years, I’ve marveled at DTC’s transformation and watched how the theater has made conscious artistic choices to elevate humanity,” Wash, executive artistic director at Bishop Arts Theatre Center, said. “The opportunity to collaborate is such a gift to our theater; indeed it is a tour de force. One thing the pandemic taught our industry is we are wired for interdependence. We need each other, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Dallas Theater Center to bring this play to Dallas/Fort Worth audiences.”

July 12-Aug. 4: Disney’s The Little Mermaid. In one of its largest productions ever, DTC will bring together 200 community members of all ages, acting alongside professional artists, in a fresh new interpretation of the fairy tale. Directed by Moriarty, the beloved classic will lift the roof off the Wyly Theatre in an “only-in-Dallas” Public Works production that celebrates the artistry of the entire City. Director of Public Works Brandi Giles says, “Next summer will be filled with immeasurable joy as we welcome our Dallas community back onto the Wyly stage to tell this enchanting tale.”

Full season tickets are on sale now with single-seat ticket sales opening in July. Click here for more information.

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet performs its modern take on Greek mythology

PCB’s upcoming evening-length performance Amor Fati: An Evening of Greek Mythology will perform Friday and Saturday at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Choreographed and conceptualized by PCB’s resident choreographer and artistic associate, Carrie Ruth Trumbo, the show concludes the company’s second season and Amor Fati will be the first dance performance ever to grace the stage of the historic Kalita.

Through the stories of Greek mythology, the company mixes a blend of dance, music and spoken word for this performance.

Trumbo has received acclaim for her previous works with Pegasus Contemporary Ballet and she has been invited to participate in the National Choreographer’s Initiative program this summer. She has created four works for the company, one of which was awarded a TACA Pop-Up Grant, and has collaborated with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Verdigris Ensemble. For Amor Fati, Trumbo presents her first full-length contemporary ballet, a testament to her remarkable talent and artistic growth.

Performing in the show alongside Pegasus Contemporary Ballet company dancers are six guest dancers from the companies Smuin Contemporary Ballet, Oklahoma City Ballet, and others. The pieces will be set to a variety of musical works ranging from a lute and mandolin piece by Vivaldi, to a piano music by Norwegian composer Otto A.Totland, Puccini, and more. Local actors will be narrating the show in between pieces with stories of Greek mythology.

For tickets, click here.

–Rich Lopez