Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Bass Hall opens ticket sales for upcoming musicals and new Dixie Longate premiere

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced sales for three shows coming to the hall for its Broadway at the Bass season. The two musicals on the horizons are the reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival and, celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Jesus Christ Superstar with its new production creating a modern, theatrical world. Tickets go on sale for the two shows at 10 a.m. on Friday as well as for a newly added show.

As part of its BNSF Popular Entertainment Series, the world premiere of Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets will take the Bass Hall stage for one night only on April 2.

From Bass Hall:

Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets

Do you ever wake up one morning at 2:30 in the afternoon to discover that there is a global pandemic which makes your kids’ schools shut down so you have to raise them yourself? What the hell kind of nonsense is that? It’s in these moments of crisis that you really find out what you’re made of. If there’s one thing we all have in common, it’s that we are fundamentally different people than we were just two years ago. What have you learned? What did you try? How did you cope? How heavy was your recycle bin from all the empty bottles? When life seems to get too crazy and the world is crapping on your lawn, it’s time to strap on your big-girl boots, grab your breakfast vodka and light off a few “Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets”. There’s nothing better than walking into your new self with a bang!

The new show from Dixie Longate is a web of storytelling that only America’s favorite southern redhead can create. Catch up with everyone’s favorite Tupperware lady in her first ever stand-up show where she talks about everything from Loretta Lynn to alien abductions, Pogo sticking to “safe words” in that rapid- fire delivery that has made her an international sensation.

Purchase tickets here.

Theatre Three returns home for world premiere

“It feels good to be able to welcome our patrons back “home” to Theatre Three,” executive director, Charlie Beavers said in a press release Thursday. “While there are teams of construction folks all around and some work will still be mid-process, we are happy that things will be restored enough to safely welcome each of you into the theatre. We can’t wait to show you the final product of this tremendous gift from Stream Realty!”

After more than two years away from its home in the Quadrangle, Theatre Three will feature the world premiere of local playwright and composer, Nicole Neely’s and Clint Gilbert’s Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical directed by Danielle Georgiou with musical direction by Danny Anchondo, Jr on its home stage.

Stede will be the first production back at Theatre Three with performances April 7 – May 11. Although they are still in the same location, the theater’s now address and storefront is now at 2688 Laclede St.

From T3:

Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical is a hilarious, touching tale based on the true story of the Gentleman Pirate. Stede, depressed and exhausted of his luxurious life, chooses to leave everything behind and become the best pirate in the world! One problem… he doesn’t know what he’s doing. After a run-in with the dramatic and conniving Blackbeard, Stede wonders if he’s made a terrible mistake. This is a tale of grief and loss that utilizes humor to entice audiences on their own journey of self discovery. Mishaps! Mayhem! Depression… Pirates!

“New work is an indicator of a healthy arts scene,” Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt said in the release “Getting an idea on paper is just the beginning, and unless there are organizations willing to foster the artists during the early stages of developing their pieces there’s no incentive for them to take risks or remain in Dallas. Beginning with our Monday Night Playwright series and all the way to production on our main stage, Theatre Three is committed to nurturing artists and new work.”

Tickets are available now and available here.

Echo Theatre to present in a word

Echo Theatre closed its 2021 Echo Reads season with Lauren Yee’s absurdist, dark comedy, in a word a story centered on a mother’s love for her child. The theater will revive that with a live production at the Bath House Cultural Center followed by a virtual streaming option. Echo Theatre is dedicated to producing work created by women+ playwrights.

The production will run March 17-April 10 onstage and stream April 10-24.

From Echo:

A comedy about motherhood and how the words we use to describe tragedy can take on a life of their own.

Today is Fiona’s birthday and the two-year anniversary of her son’s disappearance, and still, nothing makes sense to her: not the incompetent detective, her “understanding” boss, or the neighborhood kidnapper who keeps casually introducing himself at the grocery store. Her husband, Guy, is desperately trying to move on, but Fiona delves back into her memories of that fateful day, struggling to find the right words to bring her son home.

We highly encourage mothers to attend the performance and share how Fiona’s experiences do or do not resonate with their own experiences of motherhood.

After Saturday matinees, the audience is encouraged to stay for a talk-back to discuss the play with the cast, creative team and other audience members. Due to adult language and themes, this live production is for mature audiences.

Ticket sales open March 15 here.

Bruce Wood Dance honors Black History Month

In honor of February’s Black History Month, Bruce Wood Dance and DNAWORKS, present Promise Me You’ll Sing My Song screening and discussion. The half-hour webinar features a screening of Promise Me You’ll Sing My Song, a dance film that pays tribute to the story of Mr. Reuben Johnson, a Black man who was lynched near Mountain Creek Lake in December 1874.

RELATED: Queer cast members find hope in ‘Ragtime’

Along with the film, a discussion with the all-Black cast of creators is included and a guide with additional insight to Johnson and historic Black Dallas.

Broadway’s Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry coming to Dallas

Renée Elise Goldsberry, the original Tony Award-winning “Angelica Schuyler” from Broadway’s Hamilton will perform next month on the Meyerson stage.

An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry will be held at Meyerson Symphony Center March 11-13, 2022. The vocalist will perform selections from Broadway hits, such as Hamilton, Rent and The Lion King as well as pop and soul music by Aretha Franklin, Curtis Mayfield and Bob Dylan. The concert is part of DSO’s Pop Series however the concert does not feature the DSO.

Related: Review: ‘Hamilton’ rises up

Tickets are available here.

Circle Theatre opens 41st season with An Empty Plate in the Café Du Grand Boeuf

A new season in Fort Worth opens. Circle Theatre’s 41st begins with this dark comedy by Michael Hollinger. The show runs March 10-April 20.

An Empty Plate in the Café Du Grand Boeuf is directed by Circle Theatre’s executive director, Tim Long. The cast features Ben Phillips as Victor, Patrick Bynane as Claude, Ana Hagedorn as Mimi, J.R. Bradford as Gaston, Fabian Cortina as Antoine, Julie K. Rhodes as Miss Berger.

From Circle:

No menu necessary at the world’s greatest restaurant, the Café du Grand Boeuf in Paris. On a hot July night in 1961, we await the imminent arrival of Victor, the Café’s owner and sole patron. But when “Monsieur” returns from the bullfights in Madrid, disheveled and morose, his wish is simple: to die of starvation at his own table. In an effort to thwart his attempt, his loyal staff prepares a sumptuous seven course meal served on empty plates. Will they succeed in ultimately feeding his soul? Join us to find out!

The play includes adult subject matter including language regarding suicide and depression. Tickets are available here.

Opening this week:

Sundown Collaborative Theatre: Girl in the Machine, Friday-March 6 at Aura Coffee, Denton.

An Enchanted Afternoon with Barbra, a Barbra Streisand tribute, Saturday at the Eisemann Center.

Art Center Theatre: Forbidden Broadway, Saturday and Sunday, Plano.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Jazz Series with Oleta Adams, Saturday at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

On stage now:

The Dallas Opera: Madame Butterfly, Saturday at the Winspear Opera House.



Ochre House Theater: In The Garden: Marigold, through Saturday.

Jubilee Theatre: Lil and Satchmo, through Sunday.

Stage West: On the Exhale, through Sunday.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center: The How To Be Project: Ten Plays for Racial Justice, through March 6.

— Rich Lopez