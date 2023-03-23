Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

A season of divas, fairy tales and more coming to ATTPAC

On Thursday morning, the AT&T Performing Arts Center (ATTPAC) announced its 2023/2024 series of Broadway at the Center shows at the Winspear Opera House. The lineup includes of Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Grammy award winners and one queen diva gay icon — by proxy. The season will also feature new events before and after performances including Facebook Lives, talkbacks, afterparties and more.

“We are so excited to bring in this new season of shows with fan favorites on the best stage in North Texas for Broadway,” says Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the ATTPAC. “We are also delighted to share our new campus activations we will have before and after shows in the 2023/2024 season that will let patrons embrace and invest in the Center’s new offerings.”

The 2023/24 season will feature the following:

Dec. 14-16: The Cher Show. Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

March 14-16: Annie.

April 4-6: Chicago.

July 18-20: Shrek the Musical.

Sept. 22-23: MOMIX Alice (add-on). Blending illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton’s newest creation inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland.

Dec. 22-23: Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland (add-on).

Jan. 12-14: Jagged Little Pill (add-on). Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE is here in the new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and a Grammy-winning score.

May 8-June 9: Hamilton in partnership with Broadway Dallas (add-on).

Four show subscription packages range from $95 to $595. Subscription package sales begin March 31 and can be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202, or online.

Onstage now:

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas: Intimate Apparel, through Saturday in the Dupree Theater at Irving Arts Center.

Pegasus Theatre: Mind Over Murder!, through Saturday at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Arts Fort Worth: The Texas Book of Beasts, through Sunday.

Garland Civic Theatre: Meteor Shower, through Sunday at the Granville Arts Center.

Grand Prairie Arts Council: The SpongeBob Musical, through Sunday.

Repertory Company Theatre: Broadway’s Best, through Sunday.

Rover Dramawerks: Spirit Level, through April 1.

Broadway Dallas: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, through April 2 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Rockwall Community Playhouse: Angel Street (Gaslight), through April 2.

Second Thought Theatre: Is Edward Snowden Single?, through April 8.

Allen Contemporary Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, through April 12.

—Rich Lopez