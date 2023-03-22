Former Florida state lawmaker Joseph Harding, who wrote the state’s notorious “don’t say gay” bill, pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. He will be sentenced in July and faces 35 years in prison.

The bill he sponsored reads, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The law forbids any discussion of sexuality and gender in school through third grade. That presumably includes mentioning a child’s parents, but presumably only if they’re a same-sex couple.

Versions of the “don’t say gay” bill are in committee in the current session of the Texas Legislature.

The money Harding stole was COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.

— David Taffet