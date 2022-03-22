The Transgender Equality Network in Springdale, Ark., hosts its annual Transgender Day of Visibility event at The Jones Center on Saturday, April 2, with support from INTERFORM.

This year’s free Transgender Day of Visibility event includes in-person and live-streamed panel discussions and speeches, a trans-and-allies exclusive pool party and gym time, a sizing and fitting booth with The Transition Closet and more.

Organizers said the event “aims to create a safe space where members of the transgender and LGBTQIA community can safely partake in activities that they may otherwise not feel comfortable participating in, such as swimming in public pools.”

The event takes place Saturday, April 2, from 1-8 p.m. at The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale, Ark. Admission to the event is free, but pre-registration is required through the Eventbrite page. Proof of vaccination, unless ineligible, will be required at the door.

Transgender Equality Network is a non-profit organization that foresees a world where transgender people can live and thrive as fully accepted members of society; to live in a world free of discrimination and violence.

The Transition Closet is a free closet that offers masculine, feminine and gender-neutral clothing for those going through transitions. operating out of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville.

INTERFORM is an arts and culture non-profit organization based in Springdale dedicated to helping create a self-sustaining, design-led fashion and art industry in Northwest Arkansas.

The Transgender Day of Visibility Event comes less than a month after INTERFORM staged its annual fashion week that “used clothing as a vehicle for social change.” This year’s fashion week highlighted “transgender individuals and organizations as valued members of the community,” organizers said, noting that the opening show was presented by The Transition Closet featuring 17 models who are trans, intersex or non-binary. All proceeds from the opening night show benefitted The Transition Closet.

INTERFORM’s fashion week was held March 10-12 at The Momentary in Bentonville, Ark. Photos from the fashion week shows are below.

— Tammye Nash