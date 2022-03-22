Dallas Pride is returning in full force this June — with the festival on Saturday, June 4, and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday, June 6, both at Fair Park — and organizers are looking for volunteers to help with the weekend long celebration.

“You are our Dallas Pride ambassadors. You, the volunteers, are the public face of Dallas Pride,” organizers said in a press release seeking volunteers. “You will make it happen, smooth the way, inform, help and guide people you come in contact with. Dallas Pride wants you!”

Volunteer opportunities are available for Thursday afternoon, June 2, to help with check in and set up; for Friday morning and afternoon, June 3, to help with check in and set up; all day Saturday, June 4, to help with the Dallas Pride Music Festival at Fair Park, and for Sunday, June 5, to help with the parade at Fair Park.

Sign up at the Volunteer Portal. Visit DallasPride.org for more information this year’s Pride weekend.

— Tammye Nash