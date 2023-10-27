Speedy Ortiz (Photo courtesy Credit Shervin Lainez)

Speedy Ortiz singer Sadie Dupuis gets deep into trauma with new music

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

In a whirlwind return after five years, Speedy Ortiz, led by Sadie Dupuis, is breaking its sound barriers with its latest album, Rabbit Rabbit. Following last month’s album release, the band is now on the road and headed to North Texas, headlining at Andy’s Bar in Denton on Sunday, with Baths and Skimp as support.

Dupuis has been making the press rounds, talking about the very personal nature of Rabbit Rabbit which has earned praise via The New York Times, NPR and Rolling Stone. Revealing intimate layers of Dupuis’ life, the album delves into childhood trauma and the power dynamics shaping her journey.

“This record is so much about that,” Dupuis said. “Music became that outlet to express my feelings that weren’t safe to express.”

Dupuis identifies as bisexual and demisexual, but those did not factor into either this album’s music and the past troubles she’s singing about.

“I think there was less of an intersection here,” she said. “There are a few songs that deal with connections or relationships, but those experiences weren’t central to writing Rabbit Rabbit.”

Dupuis mentioned that she does have a complicated relationship with music, so when she writes, she questions her own motives. She described this album as a sort of Pandora experience.

“What I did on this album was open a bunch of boxes,” Dupuis said. “I dove deeper into my OCD and grief, and this album was about working through those. I think it sort of queued me up to deal with this intense material.

“This album broaches the abuse experience but also the later experience of it as an adult.”

Now she talks more about recognizing the abuse of power in all aspects and how that trickles down to her own coping. “I think that’s why I’m so overprotective and quick to anger, otherwise I’d absolutely be losing my mind,” she said.

While Dupuis’ sexual identity wasn’t crucial to the record, another aspect of her identity was: “I think one thing that came up on this record [was] my own questioning of my gender,” she said. “But I’m also content with asking questions when it comes to that.”

Speedy Ortiz may have had a five year-hiatus, but Dupuis kept her creative side flowing and going. She released the solo album Haunted Painting in 2020, and she published two books of poetry — Mouthguard in 2018 and last year’s Cry Perfume.

But 2023 was the time for her to get cathartic with her past.

“I was so terrified, but most people can relate to a story like this,” Dupuis said. “There is a ton of stigma in keeping trauma and shame a secret. It prevents people from sharing these stories.”

Dupuis did add some Texas flavor to Rabbit Rabbit. Dupuis’ lustral music voyage led Speedy Ortiz out to the remote border town of Tornillo in El Paso County to record some of the album’s tracks.

“Sonic Ranch is a dream of a place to work and it produces the best sound,” she said. “I really appreciate the chances I’ve had to work there.”

Dupuis said she’s a big Texas fan from her days living in Austin. Now based in Philadelphia, she’s certainly glad for a stop back in the Lone Star State.

“I’m pretty psyched to return there and looking forward to engaging with the audiences there again,” she said.

Speedy Ortiz at Andy’s Bar in Denton. Doors at 5 p.m. Tickets available at AndysDenton.com.