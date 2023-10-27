Jeremy Moore’s house on South Montreal Avenue

This year, Heritage Oak Cliff’s Fall Home Tour features five LGBT owned homes

MELISSA WHITLER | Contributing Writer

editor@dallasvoice.com

On Oct. 28- 29, the first time since 2019, Oak Cliff is hosting its Fall Home Tour. And of the seven homes featured, five are owned by members of the LGBTQ community.

The houses all feature distinct architecture and unique interior design, as well as personal details and stories that add to their charm.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online, and proceeds go toward grants to help neighborhoods fund projects such as community events, improvements and beautification programs. Each of the five homes owned by LGBTQ people represent different neighborhoods within Oak Cliff.

Jeremy Moore, who both owns and sponsored the 1920 bungalow being shown in Sunset Hills, is a native Dallasite who works as a realtor at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. After being in the profession for eight years, Moore and his partner, Jose Marrero, moved into this home in May of this year.

Moore said he has always loved Oak Cliff, and after some time living in the countryside, he knew he wanted to move back to the Dallas area. As it happened, when Moore and Marrero began looking at homes, they found the remodeled bungalow, which was the first open house Moore ever hosted as a realtor.

It was a full circle moment, and the couple knew it was the house for them.

The architecture of the home is slightly misleading, as it has more space than you would expect looking at it from the front. Moore describes the décor inside as mid-century boho: There are macramé plant hangers and vines over the walls.

Moore loves the unique character of the home which features brick archways, corner windows and a beautiful fireplace. His favorite part of the house is the master bathroom which features white marble and lots of big green plants.

Moore said he is most excited for the opportunity to represent his community in Oak Cliff. “I love to live here, love to work here,” he said, adding that it’s a great area with a wonderful community. “Our experience has been very welcoming. We’ve made lots of friends in the area, and you’re able to meet all different kinds of people.”

Showing the first home from Beckley Club Estates to be included in the fall tour are Jared Ragsdale and Ryan Steep, who are opening up their magical 1928 stone cottage for the event. The couple moved into the home in June 2022 and were later married in the backyard. When looking to buy, they knew they wanted something old and bold, and the cottage with its original stonework fit the bill.

The tightknit community was also another draw for the couple.

But the beauty of Ragsdale and Steep’s home doesn’t end with the exterior. Ragsdale, who works as an interior designer, has made sure the home feels striking and warm, with repainted walls and dark ceilings, as well as many antique pieces.

The couple enjoys browsing estate sales and antique shops to find the perfect décor, but many of the best stories come from pieces from Ragsdale’s family. Much of the décor has been passed down from his grandparents, and he is excited to tell visitors about the history of each piece.

Steep makes sure that modern times are not lost in the house. He has included lots of pop culture pieces, including RuPaul Drag Race plates and a life-sized Grogu from The Mandalorian. But one of the most iconic pieces can be found in the master bathroom, which features a photo of Rock Hudson from the movie Pillow Talk that includes the same bathtub that the house has.

But Steep also has love for the original architecture of the house, especially the harlequin pattern windows and open, arched doorways.

Featured in their living room is a vase filled with real peacock feathers. Beckley Club Estates is home to wild peacocks that roam the neighborhood like they own the place. Steep described them as resembling the bird Kevin from the movie Up.

You won’t want to miss this exceptional house on the tour, with its beautiful wildlife and intriguing home décor stories.

Representing the neighborhood of Ravinia Heights, Michael Mahon and Harrison Edel are showing off their 1950 “Charles Dilbeck-esque” ranch-style house. Mahon is also sponsoring the house, as he works as a realtor for Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.

The couple are seasoned fall tour experts: Their previous home was on the tour, and they co-chaired the event for two years. They even wrote an orientation guide for homeowners and said they find it as much fun to host the tour as it is to be a guest.

Mahon and Edel love the Oak Cliff community, saying their neighbors are some of their closest friends. “It’s a small world that gets smaller every year,” Edel said. In fact, Mahon just closed on a house behind them for some of their friends.

Originally, Mahon and Edel moved to Oak Cliff eight years ago with their three dogs. They loved the house they were in but soon found it to be too small for their family. A realtor friend found this intriguing home in Ravinia Heights, and the couple knew it was meant to be.

What makes the house so interesting is its Dilbeck style of architect. Inspired by southern France and countryside designs, the home is unique with lots of special quirks. There are lots of angles, with 37 corners throughout the house. It also makes use of drunken brick placements, asymmetrical fireplaces and beautiful bay windows.

The couple has worked hard to modernize the home through renovations without losing its old charm and character. Stepping into the house feels like stepping back into the 1950s, and “that’s exactly what we want,” said Mahon. One big change, though, is what they call the birdhouse, a guest house built above the garage with special CLT construction material.

Edel loves to experiment with color and worked to be creative while keeping consistency throughout the house. The couple loves green, and each room has been painted a slightly different shade of green to connect and complement each other. “Visual consistency is comforting, and we wanted to use that in our home,” Edel said. Almost all the art is hung at the exact same height throughout the house, adding to the soothing quality.

And this house holds special memories for them, as it is where they hosted their wedding back in 2019. The ceremony was on the front porch, with happy hour and a big family dinner following. Since the couple loves to entertain, the night ended with a big dance party inside the house, which Edel’s dad slept through, he said.

The final two LGBTQ houses being shown are situated in Glen Oaks and Kiestwood Estates. One of them is a colorful 1954 Mid-Century Modern home with a beautiful lawn maintained by the current owners. They’ve even added a greenhouse to the backyard.

And the inside has maintained the MCM feel, as it is decorated with period furniture and décor.

Then there is the 1960 verdant oasis on Bonnywood Lane, which almost makes you forget you’re still in Texas. The home is absolutely gorgeous and is surrounded by lush foliage and beautiful stone work.

This is one fall home tour you don’t want to miss, especially with the inclusion of so many LGBTQ community members.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to HeritageOakCliff.org/page-1424988.