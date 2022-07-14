The SPCA of Texas is re-opening its animal shelter in Dallas for adoptions today (Thursday, July 14) after being closed for several weeks due to the canine distemper virus outbreak that began in early June.

The Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center will resume its normal adoption hours, which means it will be open from noon-6 p.m. seven days a week. Officials said this re-opening is for adoptions only at this one location, and the SPCA of Texas is not able to take in any animals at this time, including those previously adopted, those surrendered by owners and non-emergency stray animals from unincorporated Dallas County or Ellis County.

After the first cases of canine distemper were identified at the facility, SPCA of Texas’ medical team, led by Dr. Amber Alu and in consultation with veterinary viral disease expert Dr. Cynda Crawford, “developed a proactive, broad-based response plan to maximize lifesaving, minimize further spread of the virus and protect the community.”

Two weeks after testing all dogs exhibiting symptoms and isolating those that tested positive for CDV, the SPCA of Texas completed tests for all dogs in each of the three facilities affected by the outbreak. “Because up to half of all dogs infected with distemper are asymptomatic, this round of testing was critical to determine if any of the dogs in care are shedding the distemper virus without any observable symptoms,” according to a press release.

No further dogs tested positive at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, so that animal shelter is able to re-open to the public, and all animals in the facility are available for adoption, foster or transfer.

But because dogs at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center tested positive, those with CDV have been isolated for treatment and dogs at the two facilities will be tested again in two weeks. Any new CDV positive test result at either location restarts the two-week countdown for that facility and then another round of tests would occur at each affected location. This process will continue until no distemper is detected at each location individually.

The following SPCA of Texas facilities will remain closed to adopters, volunteers and community members for at least another two weeks:

Myron K. Martin Spay/Neuter and Veterinary Care Clinic

Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center

Ellis County Animal Care Center

While the Martin Clinic is closed to the public to provide isolation for dogs in treatment for CDV, all public spay, neuter and wellness care will take place at the Mary Spencer Spay/Neuter and Veterinary Care Clinic at Village Fair.

SPCA of Texas programs and services remaining open and available during this period include:

Offsite adoptions of cats and kittens at local PetSmart stores and adoptions of equine and livestock at the Equine Center in McKinney.

Foster team will continue to place and work with fosters.

Select foster dogs will be available for adoption by appointment.

The SPCA of Texas’ Mary Spencer Spay/Neuter and Veterinary Care Clinic will remain open to the public.

Food and supply pick-ups for the Russell H. Perry Pet Resource Center will continue, and clients will be met at their cars.

The Ellis County Animal Care Center will quarantine bite case animals.

Urgent Animal Cruelty Investigations intake will also continue.

The SPCA of Texas recommends that dog owners consult with their veterinarian to ensure that their pets are up to date on vaccinations. The organization encourages owners whose pets are in need of vaccinations to make an appointment at the SPCA of Texas Mary Spencer Spay/Neuter and Veterinary Care Clinic at Village Fair.

For more information on CDV, as well as future updates as more information becomes available, visit SPCA.org/Distemper.