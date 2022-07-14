Shreveport’s PACE — People Acting for Change and Equality — is currently planning its Pride in the Park event, set for Sept. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park, 3901 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport. The celebration will include food trucks, community booths, vendors, entertainment and more.

The organization is accepting application now for sponsors and for vendors. Sponsorship opportunities start at $100 and go up to $5,000. Email Gary McCollister at Northlaman@aol.com for information on sponsorships, or visit the PACE website for information or to make a sponsorship payment. Checks for sponsorships can be mailed to PACE, P.O. Box 52256, Shreveport, La. 71135-2256.

The fee for vendors and for food trucks is $25 each, and payment can also be made on the PACE website or check mailed to the organization at the address above. Email Hershey Krippendorf at pacelapride@gmail.com for information.

— Tammye Nash