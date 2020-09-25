slothninja597 | contributing writer

Hey nerds, let’s talk all things PS5.

The latest and greatest generation of the PlayStation was originally announced way back in June, when we got the first look at the new, sleeker white-and-black console and controller during Sony’s alternative to E3. (There is a leaked image with a black dual shock controller that suggests there may be a black PS5 in the works, too.)

They excited us with the specs of the most powerful console they have ever produced. And if specs are your jam, I have the 411:

• CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 8 Cores/16 Threads, up to 3.5 GHz

• GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUS @ 2.23 GHz

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

RAM: 16GB GDDR6, 256-bit

Internal storage: 825GB Custom PCIe SSD

• Expandable Storage: PCIe SSD Slot, External HDD

• Disc Drive: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

• Audio: Tempest 3D AudioTech

We will still get 30fps with some games up to 60fps. Now, you might ask: Why a 30fps cap with such a powerful new console? Straight answer: The player’s television. Honestly, the standard 4k TV does not have the capacity to run the higher frame rate.

One of the other things they have sprung on us is two versions of the new console: You will have the ability to purchase the console with or without the disc drive. So the folks that want that physical copy of the game can still get it, while others who want instant gratification of a game on launch date can opt for the digital version.

What did we learn new on the Sony Livestream Sept. 16? Only what we have all been waiting for: launch date and price point.

First the most important thing: The digital only version will be just $399, and the version with the disc option will be $499.

This is amazing since the digital option is the same release price as the PS4 was way back in 2013.

The new devices become available Nov. 12 in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea with the console dropping for the rest of the world on Nov. 19.

There was a pre-sale on Sept. 17, but all pre-orders sold out in minutes. Never fear though: They will make more!

