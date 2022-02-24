Cody Lynch, pictured left, special events coordinator for Legacy Cares, accepted a $1,300 donation from Snooze A.M. Eatery’s assistant manager Ayanna Moore today (Wednesday, Feb. 23) on behalf of Legacy.

The donation came from the restaurant’s profit on Jan. 28, the day that Snooze, located at 3211 Oak Lawn Ave., chose to designate Legacy as its beneficiary for 2022 and dedicated 10 percent of its proceeds from that day’s sales to the organization.

Snooze also catered Christmas brunch for Legacy’s staff and sponsors and donated two $100 gift cards as auction items for the Legacy Under the Sea fundraising event and plans more efforts to benefit Legacy throughout the year.

Legacy Under the Sea, presented by NexBank, the Anthony Bobrow Trust and Joe and Arnold Pacetti, begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Seven for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., Ste. 107. Tickets start at $50.

For more information on Legacy Under the Sea visit the event’s Facebook page.

— Tammye Nash