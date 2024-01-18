Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld are this year’s co-chairs of the Dallas Museum of Art’s Art Ball 2024. They have previously co-chaired galas for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Dallas Theater Center and Broadway Dallas.

Art Ball takes place April 13 at the DMA features an evening of dinner, drinks, a live auction and an afterparty.

Smith is the director of giving and volunteering for Texas Instruments and is executive director of the TI Foundation. Von Wupperfeld is currently the public relations manager at Qorvo semiconductor and recently served as board president for Resource Center. The couple has been together for 33 years.

Tickets for Art Ball start at $3,500 and will directly support the DMA’s commitment to presenting diverse exhibitions, providing innovative educational and public programs, and caring for a collection of 25,000 objects.

— David Taffet