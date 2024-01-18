After competing on the first season of Canada’s Drag Race in 2020 and then the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World in 2022, Jimbo would go on to compete in the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars last year. With all that under her resume, she’s now on the road in her first North American tour. Jimbo’s Drag Circus tour will launch in late February and hit Dallas on March 22 at the House of Blues.

“Jimbo’s Drag Circus is going to be a wild ride of fun, laughs, looks and kooky drag fun. It’s been my long time dream to create my own ‘One Queen’ show and I can’t wait to tour around North America, doing what I love to do most…making people laugh. Bring your friends and save room for boloney!” she said in the tour announcement.

The world tour will include 37 cities in the U.S. followed by 20 Canadian stops. The two-hour show of drag will include a 20-minute intermission. Admission is only 18 and up.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Watch a teaser video for Jimbo’s Drag Circus below:

–Rich Lopez