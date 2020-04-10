Easter in (Lee/OakLawn) Turtle Creek Park is a tradition that dates back to the 1960s for the residents of the Oak Lawn gayborhood. For me personally, it is a tradition that dates back to the late 1980s when I first moved to Dallas. Picnicking in the park in our best Easter outfits (complete with the most outrageous Easter bonnet possible), listening to the Dallas Symphony while watching the Pooch Parade was something I always looked forward to each Spring.

This year, because the coronavirus is forcing to stay home, and because the city of Dallas has opted to close down the city parks over the Easter weekend to keep folks from congregating and spreading COVID-19, there won’t be a Pooch Parade or an array of Easter bonnets on the Turtle Creek Park lawn.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate Easter in style! Folks can’t gather at the park, but you can gather virtually and show off your — and your pets’ — Easter finery.

So celebrate your hearts out! And send photos of your celebration to Dallas Voice!

Email your Easter celebration photos — beautiful bonnets, pampered pets, delicious dinners, extravagant eggs — to nash@dallasvoice.com, with Easter Party in the subject line, and we will create an online gallery of Easter greatness that we can all enjoy!

— Tammye Nash