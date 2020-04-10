Queer BFF, a social networking app intended to help LGBTQ people and their allies create community and develop platonic friendships, is presenting Insta-Thon, an online show benefiting Thrive Youth Center in San Antonio, on Saturday, April 11, from 7-9 p.m. on the Queer BFF Instagram Live account, (@QueerBFF).

The event will be emceed by Sander Jennings, star of I Am Jazz. American Idol semi-finalist Ada Vox, will be performing, alongside comedians Sydnee Washington, Jake Noll and Calvin Cato, drag performer Delighted Tobehere and DJ John Michael, associate producer of music programming and DJ at Peloton.

Thrive Youth Center’s mission is to “provide a safe, effective and supportive place for homeless LGBTQ youth, so they may become productive, skilled, educated and successful adults with the ability, opportunity and possibility of achieving their dreams.”

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, many of Thrive’s clients have lost their jobs and are now facing food insecurity. For those who have them, SNAP benefits — a monthly supplement provided by the state for buying food — cover uncooked and unprepared food. But Thrive’s young adults are also struggling to purchase hygiene products, paper products and cleaning supplies.

The funds raised during our QueerBFF Insta-thon will help Thrive restock its food pantry and provide its clients with food, hygiene and home good items.

For more information about the QueerBFF Insta-thon, contact Ruben Jauregui Jr. by phone at 713-458-8776, by email at Ruben@QueerBFF.com or online at QueerBFF.com

— Tammye Nash