UPDATE: Services have been set for Candy Cave, with visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at Restland Funeral Home, 13005 Greenville Ave. in Dallas. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the Restland Cemetery.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Candy’s name to the Human Society or to the ASPCA.

ORIGINAL POST: Candy Cave, a long-time DJ and club manager in Dallas’ LGBTQ community died today (Thursday, Jan. 25), at the age of 68, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital following a years-long battle with cancer. She passed with her wife, Connie Mclain, at her side.

Candy worked for many years at several different bars in Dallas, from The Landing to Sassy’s to the Unicorn and most recently as the manager and DJ at Jugs. She left the bar business several years ago to work for Home Depot and had retired from Home Depot. Candy and Connie moved to Alexander, Ark., just outside of Little Rock to be closer to family.

Candy was preceded in death by her parents and her only sister. She is survived by her wife of more than 30 years, Connie Mclain; her nephew; Connie’s parents, siblings, daughter and granddaughters; her beloved dog Bailey, and by a host of friends who will all miss her dearly.

Watch for a complete obituary to be published in Dallas Voice . This post will be updated with information on services when that info is available.

Rest in peace, Candy Cave. We will miss you.

— Tammye Nash