Texas Congressman Colin Allred, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Ted Cruz, announced today (Tuesday, Jan. 30) that he has been endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign “thanks to the strong support of the group’s Texas members.”

“As a civil rights lawyer and member of Congress, I’ve always believed no one should be discriminated against because of who they are, how they identify, or who they love,” Allred said in a written statement. “LGBTQ+ Texans deserve a senator who will listen to and fight for them, not extremists like Ted Cruz who use them as political pawns in divisive culture wars.

“I am grateful to HRC and their Texas members for their endorsement and look forward to continuing to work with them to ensure fairness and equality for every Texan,” he added.

Melodía Gutiérrez, HRC’s Texas state director, said, “Congressman Allred has been a steadfast ally to LGBTQ+ Texans and a leading voice speaking out against the cruelty happening in our state. Our members in Texas are proud to throw their support behind Colin Allred and are ready to get to work to make him our next senator.”

HRC President Kelley Robinson added, “It’s a pleasure and a privilege to endorse a fellow Obama alumnus and long-running fighter for civil and voting rights. … Allred has been a champion for the people of the 32nd district for the last six years in Congress and for decades prior as a civil rights attorney and public advocate. As a senator, I know that he will continue to fight for full equality for LGBTQ+ people and defend the civil liberties of everyday Texans.”

Allred has “consistently earned high to perfect marks on the HRC Congressional Scorecard,” according to a press release from Allred’s office, which also notes that he is an original co-sponsor of the Equality Act that would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity in businesses, employment, housing, federally-funded programs and more. He was also an original co-sponsor of the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified marriage equality at the federal level when it was signed into law in 2022.

Born and raised in Dallas, Allred was a standout high school athlete in Dallas ISD before playing football at Baylor University on a full-ride scholarship. After five seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, Allred attended law school before entering politics. He is currently in his third term as U.S. representative for Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. He lives in Dallas with his wife Aly and his two sons Jordan and Cameron.

— Tammye Nash