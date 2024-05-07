Texas state Sen. Royce West, who represents District 23 in North Texas, will hold a town hall meeting and forum this week to discuss solutions to the accidents and fatalities happening on Loop 12, and has invited everyone with an interest in the topic to attend.

The town hall an d forum will be held Thursday, May 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Dr. Frederick D. Todd Middle School, 2445 E. Ledbetter Drive. A meet-and-greet session before the town hall starts at 6:15 p.m.

For more information call Kelvin Bass at 214-467-0123.

— Tammye Nash