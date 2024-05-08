The Dallas City Council today (Wednesday, May 8) approved a plan to bring a women’s professional soccer team to play at the Cotton Bowl for the next two years.

This is the second professional women’s sports team to choose Dallas as their home in less than a month. The city council earlier this month approved a plan that will the WNBA team Dallas Wings playing in the arena at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center beginning with the 2026 season.

The new soccer team is expected to bring in thousands of fans per season and generate broadcasting revenue, according to a press release from District 1 Councilman Chad West. The team is part of a new league with seven other teams located across the country, with a scheduled expansion of six additional teams in the coming years.

The season will kick off on Friday, Aug. 16, but the team will make the new agreement with the city official at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Klyde Warren Park.

“I am thrilled that Dallas will bring a professional women’s soccer team to our city and am so excited to take a 10-minute DART ride to the Cotton Bowl to see them play in just a few months,” said West. “This news means so much to so many soccer fans, but especially young girls like my 8-year-old daughter, who has played soccer since she was old enough to walk. For her, it means that women’s professional sports get the spotlight it deserves, and what better place than right here in Dallas.

“I want to thank Mayor Eric Johnson for his leadership in championing professional sports relocations to our city, and Council Member Adam Bazaldua for his efforts to activate and capitalize on Fair Park and the Cotton Bowl,” West said.

— Tammye Nash