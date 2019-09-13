Making the SCENE the week of Sept. 13–19:
- Alexandre’s: Terry Loftis on Saturday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.
- Cedar Springs Tap House: The Darlin’ Show with karaoke, games, live entertainment, special guests and more, from 8-11 p.m. on Friday.
- Club Reflection: Twisted Tuesdays hosted by Sapphire Tailar.
- Dallas Eagle: United Court of the Lone Star Empire from 7-10 p.m. on Friday. Dallas Otter Weekend Otter Art/Gear/Clothing Exhibition from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Otter Weekend Woofstock Dance Party from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. NLA – Dallas Club Night from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Bears Club Night from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday.
- Grapevine Bar: Service Industry Sunday Nights from 8 p.m. on Sunday.
- Havana: Rainbow LULAC monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
- Hidden Door: Firedancers Food Drive from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. S.L.U.T.S. Club Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
- House of Blues: Spice Girls Drag Diva Brunch with Spice Girls and ’90s Tribute Show on Saturday.
- JR.’s Bar & Grill: Pridescape 2019: Pride 2.0 — Pride through the Years on Friday. Watch Past Pride Parades all day long on Sunday.
- Marty’s Live: Chanel Champagne’s All-New Happy Hour from 1-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Round-Up Saloon: Second annual Mr. Dallas Otter Weekend Contest from 7:30-10 p.m. on Friday. Otter Weekend Kick-off Party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday. Round-Up County Fair from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday. Customer Appreciation and Denim Party at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Dragula Watch Party at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
- S4: Special guest Dev on Friday. Special guest Lazaro on Saturday.
- Sue Ellen’s: Gay Tropical Party on Sunday. 50 Years of Music on Sunday. Watch Past Pride Parades all day long on Sunday.
- The Rose Room: Thorgy Thor and Night of Stars benefiting GDMAF’s LifeWalk team, Team Metro on Saturday. Dragula’s Evah Destruction on Sunday.
- TMC: The Mining Company: Chili Cook-off on Sunday. Watch Past Pride Parades all day long on Sunday.
- Urban Cowboy: Mr. and Miss Turnabout Pageant at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
- Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: 2019 PSSA Fall Ball Draft Party from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.