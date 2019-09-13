Making the SCENE the week of Sept. 13–19:

Alexandre’s : Terry Loftis on Saturday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

: on Saturday. with on Sunday. on Tuesday. on Wednesday. on Thursday. Cedar Springs Tap House : The Darlin’ Show with karaoke, games, live entertainment, special guests and more, from 8-11 p.m. on Friday.

: with karaoke, games, live entertainment, special guests and more, from 8-11 p.m. on Friday. Club Reflection : Twisted Tuesdays hosted by Sapphire Tailar .

: hosted by . Dallas Eagle : United Court of the Lone Star Empire from 7-10 p.m. on Friday. Dallas Otter Weekend Otter Art/Gear/Clothing Exhibition from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday. D allas Otter Weekend Woofstock Dance Party from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. NLA – Dallas Club Night from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Bears Club Night from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday.

: from 7-10 p.m. on Friday. from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday. D from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday. from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday. Grapevine Bar : Service Industry Sunday Nights from 8 p.m. on Sunday.

: from 8 p.m. on Sunday. Havana : Rainbow LULAC monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

: monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Hidden Door : Firedancers Food Drive from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. S.L.U.T.S. Club Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

: from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. House of Blues : Spice Girls Drag Diva Brunch with Spice Girls and ’90s Tribute Show on Saturday.

: with and on Saturday. JR.’s Bar & Grill : Pridescape 2019: Pride 2.0 — Pride through the Years on Friday. Watch Past Pride Parades all day long on Sunday.

: on Friday. all day long on Sunday. Marty’s Live : Chanel Champagne’s All-New Happy Hour from 1-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

: from 1-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Round-Up Saloon : Second annual Mr. Dallas Otter Weekend Contest from 7:30-10 p.m. on Friday. Otter Weekend Kick-off Party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday. Round-Up County Fair from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday. Customer Appreciation and Denim Party at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Dragula Watch Party at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

: Second annual from 7:30-10 p.m. on Friday. from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday. from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday. at 7 p.m. on Sunday. at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. S4 : Special guest Dev on Friday. Special guest Lazaro on Saturday.

: Special guest on Friday. Special guest on Saturday. Sue Ellen’s : Gay Tropical Party on Sunday. 50 Years of Music on Sunday. Watch Past Pride Parades all day long on Sunday.

: on Sunday. on Sunday. all day long on Sunday. The Rose Room : Thorgy Thor and Night of Stars benefiting GDMAF’s LifeWalk team, Team Metro on Saturday. Dragula’s Evah Destruction on Sunday.

: benefiting team, on Saturday. on Sunday. TMC: The Mining Company : Chili Cook-off on Sunday. Watch Past Pride Parades all day long on Sunday.

: on Sunday. all day long on Sunday. Urban Cowboy : Mr. and Miss Turnabout Pageant at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

: at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: 2019 PSSA Fall Ball Draft Party from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.