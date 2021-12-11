In a press release today, Teddy Bear Party organizers announced a new lineup of DJs for Saturday night’s party. This was the result of an unexpected news with original headliner DJ Phil Romano.

From the organization:

Our friend and Headliner DJ, Phil Romano, unfortunately has a major personal emergency and will not be able to spin for us at the 10th Annual Teddy Bear Party. We will most definitely miss him and look forward when he will be making his Dallas debut in the future!

But as they say “The show must go on” and we are excited to announce our newest line up for the 10th Annual Teddy Bear Party!!

Local DJ W!NTERS is still slated to open the evening at 8 p.m. The two new DJ announcements include Aaron Elvis on set at 9 p.m. and the new headliner will be Corey Craig at 10:30 p.m. Craig will also DJ the after party at S4.

— Rich Lopez