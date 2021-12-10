Each year, the morning after the Teddy Bear Party, participants gather to deliver teddy bears collected the night before to Children’s Health.

The Teddy Bear Party celebrates 10 (ish) years

The bears will be in full force this weekend — although this is a whole different kind of bear roundup from what North Texas sees each spring. This is the Teddy Bear Party, returning after its COVID-forced postponement in 2020 and benefiting both children in the hospital and LGBTQ organizations.

Plus, after missing last year, this will mark the organization’s official 10th anniversary.

“It’s pretty moving to have this as our 10th anniversary. This would have been our 11th but last year we didn’t have the party,” founder Jason Hanna said by phone.

In 2009, Hanna hosted this first event in his home for those among his social circle. That grew into the first official Teddy Bear Party in 2011, when he wanted to host the drive to support his mother who was battling cancer by donating the bears to Children’s Health in her name.

“This started when my mom was diagnosed with stage four cancer, and it was something I wanted to do for her.

So it’s very moving to be able to continue this on an annual basis. This started because of her,” he said.

Today, the philanthro-party is now a nonprofit organization and the largest queer holiday charitable event, clocking in more than 700 attendees and a slew of individual and corporate sponsors (including Dallas Voice).

For its 10th anniversary, the nonprofit will present this year’s party in the new Echo Lounge and Music Hall. This year’s headliners include DJ Phil Romano and DJ opener W!NTERS, and the night will be hosted by drag emcee Cassie Nova. Guests bring new teddy bears, up to 24 inches in height, to the venue as part of their $100 admission to the party.

“This being the 10th anniversary, we wanted it to be a bit different,” event producer Rick Gantley said. “We’re in a new environment, a new venue. I think we’re taking it up to the next level. After almost 22 months with this pandemic, we wanna cut loose.”

Gantley does remind that they are adhering to protocols to protect guests. Those attending will need to provide proof of vaccination and/or a negative test taken within 48 hours previous to check in.

Coming back to the party, it did have to look different no matter what. So — as many of today’s events are doing — TBP figured it out.

“We want to make sure we’re still on people’s minds. We didn’t want people to forget about the party and the cause and its beneficiaries, but we also knew we had to be careful,” Gantley said. “We’ve done everything we should to keep our guests safe.”

He did add a reminder for those coming: Teddy bears are part of the admission, and don’t wait to get one.

“The first thing to do is get [the teddy bear] as early as possible, because most will be out by Friday — at least here in the area,” he said. (Ed. note: Sorry for the short notice, readers) “Most people will buy a lot, or at least more than one.”

He added that folks should keep within the 24-inch measurements of the bears as well: “It’s somewhat of a requirement by Children’s. The consistency in size works with their sterilization process, and they are easy for children to hold during their recovery process,” he noted.

On average, TBP donates about 1,500 teddy bears to Children’s Health each year.

“To continue to give back with those bears and know what a significant impact it makes on the child is very meaningful,” Gantley said.

The Children’s Health Teddy Bear Clinic is intended to reduce anxiety in hospitalized children and give each one a new friend. The bears collected at TBP are delivered to the hospital each year on the Sunday morning after the party.

While beneficiaries include Children’s Health and Children’s Cancer Fund, proceeds from the night will also benefit Family Equality and Equality Texas. That’s something that means a lot to Hanna.

“We’re a two-dad family with seven-year-old twin boys,” he said of himself and his husband, Joe Riggs. “We continue pushing forward the fight for equality on so many levels. We want to help those organizations that helped us on our family’s journey and give back to those who help the LGBTQ-plus community.”

What Hanna has learned over the years with TBP is the power of a community. Seeing folks gather to give back — and enjoy a fabulous party — has been a highlight for Hanna. Well, that and the post-party morning after.

“My favorite aspect is probably the following morning. That’s turned into this family event,” he said. “We go back to the venue with our boys, and there are a few other families as well. Those kiddos are all helping to count the bears and bag them.”

Normally the volunteers would all go in to deliver the bears, but with COVID protocols, they will caravan to the hospital for delivery.

“The direct impact these bears have on these children for comfort as well as learning tools throughout their hospital journey is quite something,” Hanna said.

For more information, visit TeddyBearParty.org.