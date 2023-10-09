Actor,performer and advocate Sandra Bernhard will bring Sandyland Presents: Stand With Texas to Dallas thish December as well as have appearances in Austin and Houston. She will come to talk about Texas issues and join forces for her Dallas performances with Resource Center as well as partner with politicians, drag performers, musicians and more as surprise guests to raise awareness on student education, LGBTQ + and abortion rights.

“I love Texas, I love the culture, the food, the music, the people. So, when I see a government that is crushing their spirit, of course, I want to step up. Sandyland is my little world where everyone is welcomed and included, so I thought, why not come to Texas and give some love to my LGBTQ+ community? Why not fight for the abortion and health care rights of my sisters? Why not lend my voice to the educators who want to give students the vastest experience they can in the classroom,” she said in the recent announcement of her shows.

Bernhard performed in Texas a year ago last November for her one-woman show Bern it Down at the Granada Theater. Clearly a lot has happened in the state since then for her to craft an entirely new show based on Texas politics alone.

“I am gathering local voices of the many talented Texans to join me in “Standing Up” and bringing together the people who care and want to make Texas an inclusive, progressive place to live. Join me! I’ll be bringing my free-wheeling show to entertain you along with the Sandyland Squad Band. It’s the perfect time to gather and elevate the conversation,” she stated.

She will host the “community gathering” on Dec. 3 at The Kessler. Tickets are on sale now here.

–Rich Lopez