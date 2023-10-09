The deadline to submit proposals for the 2024 Creating Change Conference, set for Jan. 17-21 in New Orleans, is next Monday, Oct. 16. The National LGBTQ Task Force, which organizes Creating Change each year, asks that all proposals submitted fall under one of the following conference tracks: Building Capacity for the Movement; Democracy and Civic Engagement; Health and Wellness; Practice Spirit, Do Justice; or Sexual Healing and Liberation.

Get more information on each track at CreatingChange.org.

“We are expecting more than 3,000 queer and allied activists to join us as we gather to learn from each other, plan together and celebrate our community at a time when it is needed more than ever,” organizers said in a press release. “We will be announcing registration, theme and other information in the coming weeks.”

— Tammye Nash