While Dallas Pride has been rescheduled for the last weekend in July, San Francisco announced on Tuesday, April 14 that it has canceled its 50th anniversary Pride parade.

Fred Lopez, executive director of the San Francisco parade, one of the largest Pride events in the world, said it came down to the well-being of the community. The event was scheduled for the last weekend in June.

New York, which is scheduled for that same weekend, has not announced plans to postpone or cancel. The coronavirus has hit New York City harder than anywhere else in the country.

Los Angeles has postponed its parade, while Chicago has canceled for this year.

In Texas, Houston and San Antonio are scheduled for the last weekend in June and haven’t announced their plans. On its website, San Antonio’s Pride committee says it’s monitoring the situation.

Austin isn’t scheduled until Aug. 15 and Fort Worth’s festival, picnic and parade are held in October.

— David Taffet