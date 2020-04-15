After announcing March 21 that, due to the shut-down ordered by Dallas County and the city of Dallas to try and slow the spread of COVID-19, the restaurant would be closing after more than six years in business, representatives for Campuzano Mexican Restaurant on Oak Lawn announced on Facebook today that the restaurant will be re-opening tomorrow (Thursday, April 16) with curb-side service.

The restaurant’s Facebook is headed by a video showing the flashing message, “Campuzano coming back soon better than ever.”

The most recent post, put up shortly after 2 p.m. today (Wednesday, April 15), includes the photo above and this message: “We are doing everything possible to keep a safe and clean dining environment for our customers and employees. For our loyal customers who want to enjoy their favorite fresh cooked Mexican food and Drinks. Starting this Thursday [April] 16, we will have curbside pick up available. Just call 214-526-0100 and place your order, we will have a designated pick up spot and will bring it out to you. We will get through this together and thank you for support and patronage during this time.

“#Wearebackbaby #Campuzano #Dallas #Curbside”

— Tammye Nash