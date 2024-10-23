Dracula has gotten so many treatments since Bram Stoker wrote his famous novel in the late 1800. Movies, television, comic books have all given us different variations of the Count. Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen took on the legend and crafted a mix of sexy and silly to everyone’s favorite vampire in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors.

The Dallas Theater Center opened its new 65th season with the rambunctious comedy last week at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Directed by Blake Hackler, the show not only puts folks in the Halloween mood, but was an exciting launch to DTC’s upcoming season. Plus, it was ridiculous fun and maybe the most you’ll have for these spooky days.

RELATED: Captain Milbourn raises the stakes by taking on Dracula for Dallas Theater Center

The story follows the basic narrative of Stoker’s classic, but the writers also decided to go off the rails for countless laughs and an equal amount of costume and character changes. With a mere cast of five, the 90-minute show was a parade of characters all centered on Captain Milbourn as Count Dracula with Bob Hess, Molly Searcy, Esteban Vilchez and Sally Nystuen Vahle as everyone else.

Jonathan Harker meets the Count on a real estate deal in Transylvania. Drac learns of his fiance Lucy and is determined to head back to England to see the woman in person. When Lucy’s sister Mina falls ill to a blood disease, Doctor Jean Van Helsing is called to help solve the mystery.

When the stage illuminated, a bonkers divergence from the traditional narrative emerged. Greenberg and Rosen’s story took center stage, infused with original and clever comedic elements. The cast members, under Hackler’s dynamic direction, delivered their humor with impeccable precision. Even in the few moments of slower pacing, the comedy never lost a beat.

Searcy was an ideal heroine, mostly playing the role of Lucy. With dreams of being a geologist, Searcy’s portrayal was empowered and far from any distressed damsel. Her contrast to Vilchez’s meek Jonathan made for a dynamic mix where Lucy was often the serious side of that coin to Vilchez’s character filled with nervous energy.

She then morphed seamlessly into her swooning side as Lucy became aroused by Dracula’s presence. And who wouldn’t? Milbourn exuded a distinct sex appeal with open-chested shirts and fuckboy bravado. Milbourn delivered on all the right notes while also having the luxury of only playing Dracula. But their performance was a mix of physical sensuality, campy Eastern European dialect and a wink-to-the-audience that resulted in the Dracula we never knew we needed.

The story may have revolved around that love triangle, but the scene stealers were without a doubt Vahle and Ness. Seriously, how are these two not a dual act all their own? Their chemistry together was sublime and their comedic skills with the entire cast were truly gifts.

Vahle’s portrayal of both Lucy and Mina’s father, Dr. Westfield, and the eccentric patient Renfield, who harbored an unusual obsession with insects, showcased big time versatility. As Westfield, Vahle embodied the role of a dismayed father with subtle comedic undertones. In contrast, as Renfield, her transformation was remarkable, as she exuded relentless absurdity, bringing the character to life with a highly animated performance. The seamless transitions between these contrasting characters and their respective costumes were a true marvel.

As Mina and Dr. Jean Van Helsing, Hess was an comedy gold. He may not be a drag queen, but Hess in drag as the two characters was riotous — especially as Mina, the less popular sister. Hess even pulled off these performances as a man playing a woman without any questionable choices or cliches. This guy dropped a performance that may keep you laughing for days after watching the show.

Filling the Kalita stage, Dahlia Al-Habieli’s set was a magnificent display from ceiling to stage floor. Dark walls and clever touches of decor including a neon cross was an ideal setting for the tale. Cole Mc Carty’s costumes were on point particularly Dracula’s rock star looks and flouncy capes. Nicole Iannaccone and Joshua Nguyen added to the mood with well-crafted lighting and sound design respectively.

This Count may not scare ya much, but Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors delivers on big laughs by a talented cast and one sexy beast in the middle of it all.

The show runs through Nov. 3.

–Rich Lopez