Captain Milbourn is Dracula in Dallas Theater Center’s ‘Dracula A Comedy of Terrors.’

(Photo by Jordan Fraker )

Captain Milbourn raises the stakes by taking on Dracula for Dallas Theater Center

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

Rich@DallasVoice.com

In talking with Captain Milbourn, we couldn’t figure out if history was being made in the Dallas theater, but the consensus was that it’s likely. Milbourn (they/them) may be the first AFAB transmasc nonbinary person in Dallas to play the inherently male role of Dracula. For them, this is everything they’ve dreamed of.

“I didn’t audition for the part. I remember Blake texted me about playing Dracula, and I cried for like the next hour,” Milbourn said. “I’ve been trying to audition for male leading roles for about two years now.”

Milbourn will take the stage in the title role of Dallas Theater Center’s season opener Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors directed by Blake Hackler on Friday, Oct. 11, in previews through Nov. 3, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

“I never knew if anyone took me seriously. But when Blake offered, I just remember being so gender euphoric — this means more to me than I can explain.”

This is a huge moment — not only for Milbourn but also for Dallas theater and for the trans nonbinary community. And while it’s big, it’s the small things that stick out to Milbourn.

They got to cut their “as a boy” for the role. The DTC team embraced them and their name change to Captain. And costumers were mindful of clothing looking too feminine or too unflattering.

These have all made Milbourn even more grateful for the experience.

“Everything has been so lovely. I really didn’t think I’d get to have this,” they said. “Ok, it’s comical and a farce, and it may not be Hamlet — yet — but I’m so thankful for everything right now. And I get to play the sexy rock star version of it.”

We both agreed that Dracula is kinda queer anyways, and Milbourn is gonna play with that notion the whole way through.

“There’s no way to spend eternity being straight, right? A creature that’s immortal has got to explore things, so why not be a free spirit? He plays with everything,” they said.

The story itself is the familiar story of Dracula — only played as an ensemble. The farcical aspects keep the actors on stage switching costumes, incorporating silly props and gender-flipping characters. In fact, Dracula may be the most sane one of the bunch.

“Everyone else in the show is ridiculous, and I’m really the straight man character while the other actors are bringing the farce,” they said. “Someone has to stick to the story.”

The funny thing is, Milbourn has been embodying this character and perhaps readying themselves for this moment all along: “My drag king persona is King Captain, who I play with this rock star fuck boy vibe,” they said. “That fits for Dracula. I get to combine that aspect and my actor self into this character — only with a Russian/European dialect. It all feels quite natural.”

Natural? Hmmm. Now we just need to know if we’ve ever seen Milbourn out in the daylight.

For tickets, visit DallasTheaterCenter.org.