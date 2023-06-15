The Back Bar Project presents the Revelers Hall Pride Party, starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave. in Dallas.

The event will feature the Revelers Hall Band playing from 2-5 p.m., Dezi 5 and his “super glam drag queens” Arya Jealous, Mary Con and Bronx Davenport joining in for the band’s last set, Dezi in the DJ booth from 5-8 p.m., and DJ Vandell Andrew closing out the evening from 8-11 p.m.

There will be boozy rainbow sno cones, drink specials by Giffard and a full food and drink menu. Tickets are $10, available at PreKindle.com. This is a 21-and-up-only event.

— Tammye Nash