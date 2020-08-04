Usually, you’d probably already be gearing up for DFW Restaurant Week, the annual showcase of local restaurants with prix fixe menus to encourage you to explore. While some folks are still sheltering, though, Restaurant Week is making some adjustments. First, the dates have been pushed back with a preview weekend Aug. 28–30 and the main week of dining Aug. 31–Sept. 6 (with optional extensions to Sept. 27). Second, there will be both dine-in and take-out options for most restaurants. As always, a portion of proceeds will benefit the North Texas Food Bank, though that amount has been reduced to help out the frontline restaurant workers; a fourth course will be optional (just spend $10 at area FedEx Offices). There will also be two-course lunch options ($19) and a signature bourbon cocktail from Garrison Brothers Distillery. Cost is $39. Reservations start tomorrow (Aug. 4), when you can also learn all the participating restaurants at DFWRestaurantWeek.com.

— Arnold Wayne Jones