In a press release Monday morning, Dallas College and the James Beard-nominated Restaurant Beatrice announced a collaboration to launch the Women in Restaurants Leadership Program (WRLP). The eight-week, tuition-free program is open to anyone looking to advance in the restaurant industry and supportive of the WRLP mission. The initiative will include seminars, training and intern-type opportunities for its participants. The program was conceived by out Restaurant Beatrice owner and chef Michelle Carpenter with co-executive chef Terance Jenkins.

“Not only is this program impactful for students trying to improve their lives but it can also advance the industry in Dallas by producing better qualified professionals,” Carpenter said in a press release.

Steve DeShazo is the senior director in the Office of Workforce Initiatives at Dallas College who sees that Dallas College has a role in making an impact on the local restaurant industry through this inaugural program.

“The Beatrice team knows firsthand that the independent fine dining restaurant space is probably one of the most challenging segments of the industry,” he said in the release. “This program, developed by the industry, for the industry, helps students make those connections with some of the finest restaurant groups in town, leaving them feeling supported, empowered and confident.”

The goal of WRLP is to help retain and advance more women in the industry while also creating a more positive restaurant culture. The timing of this launch is ideal as a study by the National Restaurant Association last year showed that women entering the restaurant industry is happening at a higher rate than male counterparts.

According to the study, 63 percent of entry-level posts and 69 percent of mid-level roles are held by women. That being said, just 34 percent of industry executives are women. According to the press release, women’s labor dominates the industry, but influence, voice and perspectives are absent from the highest levels in the industries.

“If employers want to make a better industry, this kind of work is necessary,” Jenkins added.

The Dallas College Culinary, Pastry and Hospitality Center will host the classes on alternate Mondays, from 5 to 8 p.m. During these sessions, industry leaders will help students master leadership skills and strategies to grow their careers as well as learn basics like résumé writing and financial literacy.

Outside of the classroom students will attend stages at Restaurant Beatrice and other restaurant partners. Among those partnering with Carpenter’s restaurant is Duro Hospitality Group, Rye, Zen Sushi, James Beard Foundation finalists Lucia and Roots Southern Table. There, students will shadow the staff to observe the goings-on of restaurant management.

The eight-week course will launch in the 2024 spring term.

For those interested, an orientation/information session is available to meet with instructors and to gather more information about applying and tuition. The first session will be held today, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Dallas College Culinary, Pastry and Hospitality Center. The second will be held Monday, Nov. 13 at Restaurant Beatrice at 3 p.m.

“Connecting these students with good mentors and role models will support them as they build their careers. I didn’t have anyone to guide me; no one looked like me. As big as the industry is, I had to navigate my career alone. This program is designed to help students overcome workplace roadblocks and make better decisions.”

For questions about WRLP, contact DeShazo by emailing sdeshazo@dallascollege.edu.

–Rich Lopez