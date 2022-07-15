Texas state Reps. Julie Johnson and Jessica Gonzalez are chairing the Texas state Democratic Convention this weekend (July 14-16) at the Dallas Convention Center. Johnson and Gonzalez are two of the founders of the Texas House LGBT Caucus. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson is the honorary co-chair.

Addressing the Texas Stonewall Democrats Caucus, Johnson said she was looking forward to addressing this caucus the most because “you’re my family.”

She said, “The right uses us as a punching bag,” and as bad as last year’s session was, Johnson expects Republicans to file every sort of anti-LGBTQ bill ever imagined and even more that we haven’t imagined yet.

“We say every election cycle our community is under attack,” she said. “They win if we get tired.”

She said the upcoming session is going to be brutal.

But she had a counterpunch to the Republican assault on LGBT lives.

If you donated $100 last session, donate $200 this election, she implored attendees. “If you got 10 people to the polls last time, get 20 people to the polls this time,” she said.

Several candidates were introduced to the Stonewall Caucus. Jolanda Jones, recently elected to the state House of Representatives from Houston, is the first Black lesbian elected to the Legislature.

Venton Jones, who is expected to win his race for House District 100, introduced himself to the caucus saying, “My activism came from being a gay Black man with HIV.” Jones will become the first member of the Legislature who is open about his HIV status.

Stonewall Democrats of Dallas also conducted business. Jeff Strater was re-elected president of the organization. Jezzika Lee Perez of San Antonio was elected vice president.

— David Taffet