State Reps. Jessica Gonzalez and Julie Johnson were at the White House to witness President Biden signing an executive order to combat discrimination and eliminate disparities for LGBTQ people. Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez was on hand as well.

Photos are from Johnson’s twitter feed. She wrote on twitter:

“Pride is Back” says @potus from the @whitehouse hosted #pride event today where he signed an EO protecting #LGBTQ rights! It was such an honor to celebrate equality at the White House w/my good friend & @txlgbtqcaucus co-founder @jessicafortexas.