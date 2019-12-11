“The graffiti spray removal did not work as anticipated,” said Jerome Larez of Artitude, who is working to restore the mural after it was defaced on Sunday afternoon.

Larez said they removed as much of the graffiti as they could without damaging the work, even though the painting has a protective finish. Weather permitting, artist RafiQ Salleh-Flowers will paint the defaced areas.

The mural, on the wall of 4000 Cedar Springs Road, is the largest mural in the world dedicated to the transgender community.

— David Taffet