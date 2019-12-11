YOU BETTER HIDE-TAIL IT OVER!

The holidays are fun, but let’s face it: They can be stressful, too. We could all use a drink. But that’s no reason to abandon the spirit of the season… in fact, the season loves spirits. At the two-year-old hip bar Hide in Deep Ellum, they’ve come up with the perfect solution. From now until New Year’s Eve, the bar menu is overtaken with a special lineup of holiday-flavored libations. For the second year in a row, Miracle @ Hide features a slate of specially-crafted signature cocktails all served in amazing mugs and crushin’-it glassware amid kitschy decor… and with double the seating capacity as last year. There are some yummy drinks here, including Run Run Rudolph, the Snowball Old Fashioned and the joyously-named Yippie Ki Yay Motherfucker, pictured above… as well as bites and the cool Hide vibe of old.

Miracle @ Hide, 2816 Elm St. Through Dec. 31. Hide.bar/miracle.

A SPRINKLING OF SWEETS

Who doesn’t love a treat from Sprinkles? And for the holidays, they are offering an assortment of holiday-themed cupcakes, from gingerbread to chocolate peppermint to Christmas cookie… or get a selection of all three in the Red Box, available now through Christmas Day (with the NYE champagne cupcake, pictured, available until Jan. 1.)

$4.99 each or $65 for a Red Box. Available at Sprinkles at The Plaza at Preston Center or online at Order.Sprinkles.com.

A GALLERY OF DINING OPTIONS

Nobody expects you not to treat yourself while shopping — that’s insanity! So in addition to a gift or two or nine to put under the tree “from Santa” to yourself, fuel yourself with a bite, especially when you’re on the go at the Galleria. In addition to kiosks and food court counters, the mall has more than half a dozen sit-down dining options, from the luxe seafood available at Oceanaire to the New Orleans-inspired dishes at Grand Luxe Cafe to the acclaimed Second Floor restaurant to Tex-Mex legend Mi Cocina. Enjoy everything from the deconstructed pot pie at The Grill on the Alley, pictured, or a cookie at the Nordstrom Market Cafe.

Available at Galleria Dallas.