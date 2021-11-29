Workers were out on Cedar Springs Road today making repairs to the various rainbow crosswalks along The Strip. The crosswalks aren’t painted on but rather are created with a series of heat-sealed strips of a heavy-duty, vinyl-like material.. The repairs are being made where those strips have been damaged.

The first of the rainbow crosswalks in The Gayborhood was installed in February 2020.

While the crosswalks are maintained by city of Dallas street crews, the work is paid for by money raised privately. The funds are managed by he North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Photo by Chad Mantooth.

— Tammye Nash