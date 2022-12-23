Tom Goss belts out some fab Christmas tunes on Big Fat Gay Ass Christmas. (Photo by Dusti Cunningham)

This queer mixtape will help make your Yuletide gay

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

We love our traditional Christmas carols, but try adding some of these songs and albums by queer artists into your mix. Gay singer Tom Goss kicked off the season with his new holiday EP Big Fat Gay Christmas in early November, and that got us thinking about all the other seasonal releases by LGBTQ folks to keep on the rotating holiday playlist.

Tom Goss: Big Fat Gay Ass Christmas

Goss dropped his gift of song last month with this album that includes collabs with other gay musicians. He’s doling out, fab new Christmas songs like “Santa Slay,” “Put that Ass in Christmass,” “Sassy Santa” and “Ho Ho Homo” — all with the help of such artists like Drake Jensen, Benjamin Koll, Big Daddy Karsten and de ROCHE.

Goss wanted a fun ambience for his first holiday release but one that was specifically for the gays.

“I have spent a lot of my life censoring myself,” Goss said in announcing the album. “Censoring what I say, what I write, how I dress, what my music sounds like and so much more — It’s been a constant state of second-guessing, carefully carving out a life that is unoffensive, in hopes that everyone will love me.

“But that’s not real. With my first holiday EP, I wanted to make something that was big, fun, unapologetic, body positive, and queer as f**k.”

Streaming on major platforms.

Nakia: “Remember This Christmas”

Austin-based rock and bluesman Nakia gained popularity from his semifinalist placing on NBC’s The Voice. Since then, he’s paved a career of independent releases, including his latest jaw-dropping single, “Unstoppable.” But a decade ago, the out singer dropped this heartwarming holiday single evoking all the feels of a cozy Christmas. The emotions he puts into this is perfect daddy bear vibes giving us the Christmas comfort we need.

Streaming on Spotify.

Rosé: “Santa Baby”

Before spending her holidays in Texas, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Rosé had to give Santa some love with her new video for her cover of “Santa Baby.” Mixed with animation, the performer dances her way through the sultry rendition with the help of her hunky backup dancers.

“I have always adored ‘Santa Baby’,” Rosé mentioned in a press release. “I love its naughty, sexy mood and its femininity. My version pays homage to Eartha Kitt’s, Madonna’s, and Gwen Stefani’s versions, but I make the song my own by peppering in some light percussion and a few string moments.

“Also, my ‘Santa Baby’ is almost 100 percent vocal, and the voice is of a cis man.”

Jingle on, queen!

Watch on YouTube.

Ashlee Keating: “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

We can’t forget our allies — especially if they are dropping banger covers of holiday classics. Keating, who released her single “Saucy” this summer, has long been aligned with the LGBTQ community — mostly due to her gay brother. Plus, her dance hits always get us moving.

Here she serves up some sick disco beats in just over two minutes. This may not be your usual hot cocoa and cozy fireplace sound of the season, but spritz up that eggnog or mix up a poinsettia cocktail and deck those halls instead.

Streaming on major platforms.

Wham: “Last Christmas”

OK, we just can’t NOT put this in, even if it is playing everywhere right now. George Michael’s voice runs the gamut from those early soft tones to belting it out in the ad-libs.

You know the song, but don’t forget the video. The rom-com setting of a bunch of heteros in a snow lodge is part ’80s camp, with the big hair and fashions, but it’s also more than a little bittersweet, considering Michael’s death and, of course, him having been in the closet on such videos.

Fortunately, he and the other half of Wham — Andrew Ridgley — left us with this classic song forever.

Watch on YouTube.

Pentatonix: Holidays Around the World

Pentatonix must really love Christmas. It has practically become a seasonal tradition for this Texas-born a capella group to release an album celebrating the holidays almost every year. It doesn’t hurt that their pure vocal sounds work so well with the traditional stuff while also dropping some pop hits like the album opener “Kid On Christmas” duet with Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor.

Streaming on major platforms and available at Amazon and other major retail stores.