It’s been more than two years now, since Dallas Pride has been able to hold its traditional Music Festival and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade live and in person. You can blame that on COVID-19. In 2020 we celebrated Pride with the Dallas Voice’s online show in June, and with the Dallas Pride online show in July. And last year, Dallas Pride held two shows on stage in the Fair Park Coliseum (the shows were originally set for the Band Shell in Fair Park but were moved inside due to inclement weather).

But Dallas Pride organizers recently announced that Pride is returning in all its glory on the first weekend in June this year, with the festival set for Saturday, June 4, and the parade set for Sunday, June 5, both at Fair Park. And registration to for festival vendors and parade participants opens tomorrow — that’s Tuesday, Feb. 15 — at 8 a.m. online.

Get all the info on pricing, deadlines and more at DallasPride.org.

— Tammye Nash