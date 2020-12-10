Numerous posts on social media last week featured photos of the newly-repainted signage of the building at 2213 Butler St. — signage that now reads “Redfield’s Neighborhood Tavern” rather than “Redfield’s Tavern” — indicated that the Medical District bar and grill would be re-opening soon. A post on the Redfield’s Neighborhood Tavern indicates the bar and grill will re-open next Monday. Dec. 14.

Redfield’s closed in late October after a former employee released audio tape of the owners declaring that they never intended for the business to be a gay bar and instructing the then-manager not to hire anymore LGBTQ staff. Some social media posts said that the owners caught on the audio tape are no longer affiliated with the business. Dallas Voice has sent a message via Facebook and voicemail asking for clarification. We will update this post when we hear back from them.

The post announcing the re-opening date read: “We’ve taken the time to step back and reflect, listen & learn, and on Monday, December 14th, we will welcome back our neighbors – from all of our communities – to Redfield’s Neighborhood Tavern.

“There will be more to come in the next several days, but know this: we’ve missed you, and we are eager to get back to serving you and creating a friendly, welcoming space for all.

“There are brighter days ahead. #Redfields”

— Tammye Nash