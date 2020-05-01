“Look in cookbooks of other cuisines because it’s always super fun to do something you haven’t done before,” chef Kent Rathbun suggests. “Take this time to do something out of your wheelhouse.”

Finding the perfect cookbook can be difficult, though, so here are two we checked out to get you started.

One Pot, One Pan. This collection of kosher recipes may be the first step in looking outside your wheelhouse, though while there are recipes for Israeli salad, shawarma and chicken soup (aka Jewish penicillin), these recipes for beginners have broad appeal, from soups and salads and side dishes to drinks and desserts. (Look for some of the recipes online at DallasVoice.com.) Available at Amazon.com.

Cooking in Color. Worried about how a sedentary lifestyle and cooking at home can affect your health? The American Heart Association has put out this lovely collection of healthy-eating recipes. It’s short and free to download for the digital version ($5.95 for the physical copy) while providing great tips for cobblers, smoothies, kebabs and more, all broken down by their colorful benefits to your immune system, energy or overall positives. Available at Heart.org.

— Arnold Wayne Jones